Kim Kardashian reveals she failed baby bar again amid Kanye West divorce

Kardashian revealed the news to her sister, Khloé, on the series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

In the highly anticipated finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed she failed the baby bar again amid her divorce to rapper Kanye West.

As theGrio previously reported, Kim Kardashian’s journey to becoming a lawyer has been filled with some natural speed bumps. While filming the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and going through a very public divorce from her husband, Kanye West, the reality TV star was in the process of taking the “baby bar” exam.

In last night’s series finale episode, Kardashian gets the news that she failed the baby bar exam for a second time, this time taking it while filming the finale of the series and testing positive for COVID-19.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Kim Kardashian West speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times)

In the episode, Kardashian receives the news and immediately calls her sister, Khloé Kardashian, to explain how disappointed she is.

She told her sister, “I feel bummed, like totally bummed,” before sharing in a confessional, “It is what it is, I know I just have to not stress about it, there’s so many other f—— things, stressful things, going on, I just have to do better in the future.”

Supporting her sister, Khloé explains in her confessional, “Kim is dealing with a lot of other things at the same time – the fact that she had COVID and with the show and her relationship with Kanye, so I think you must give herself a little credit just for taking the baby bar.”

She certainly was dealing with a lot at the time of the finale. Later in the episode, Kim finally opens up to her mom Kris Jenner about her relationship with Kanye and how after turning 40, she realized she needed to put her happiness first.

“I never thought I was lonely, and I always thought, ‘that’s totally fine! I just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state.’ I was on this ride with him, and I was okay with that!”

She continued, “After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.’ To me, I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but that is sad to me and that’s not what I want.”

Speaking of choosing her happiness at the end of the day, she shares, “Obviously, complete bliss is like not a full reality, but if I can have it more of the majority of the time, that’s all I want to do, wherever that takes me. I just want my pure happiness, so that’s what I’m working on. Figuring out how to get there.”

As theGrio reported, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year.

