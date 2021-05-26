Kim Kardashian fails ‘baby bar’ exam: ‘Harder than official bar’

The reality star reveals her setback on an upcoming episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

It seems Kim Kardashian may have hit a speed bump on her road to becoming a lawyer. According to a preview from the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim failed the ‘baby bar’ exam, which she described as “harder than the official bar.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is in the midst of its farewell episodes after 20 seasons. From family trips, fights, babies, divorces, tabloid reports and more, fans have been let into just about everything in the family’s lives, and it doesn’t seem like the final season is leaving anything out.

In a preview for the latest episode, Kim tells her sisters that after studying for months, she failed the exam, an important part of her ultimate goal to become a lawyer.

Kim Kardashian West of ‘The Justice Project’ speaks the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12 on Jan. 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

In an interview with Vogue in 2019, Kim announced she’d be following in her father’s, Robert Kardashian Sr.‘s, footsteps by studying to become a lawyer.

Robert, who died in 2003, was part of the successful O.J. Simpson defense team in his 1995 trial.

Explaining her journey, Kim breaks down where she is in the process and why the exam was so hard to pass in a confessional during the preview clip.

She tells the audience, “If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program…after year one, you have to take the ‘baby bar’.” She explains, “This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

Kim then tells Kourtney and Khloé, that she failed it.

“I am a failure…to not pass gets your spirits down,” she says in the confessional. “It makes you want to give up.”

Kourtney tells her, “I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless…just the fact that you’re pursuing this.”

Khloé agrees, telling Kim, “I think it’s highly respectable what you’re doing. I think the time that was taken away from your family, your kids…”

Kim says that all of the effort she put into studying is why she’s so disappointed in herself.

She explains, “That’s what pisses me off! The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids…”

With a myriad of conflicts on the horizon, she then ponders if it’s even worth taking the test again, explaining, “I’m filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun — it’s my 40th. I planned this whole trip and it’s too late to cancel…and if I fail again, it’s like, what’s the point?”

To watch the full episode and learn what Kim decides, watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!

