Meghan Markle donates 2,000 copies of book to libraries, schools

It’s been a week since the arrival of Lilibet Diana, and the Duchess of Sussex is already back to continuing her work in public service. According to a recent announcement, Meghan Markle has donated 2,000 copies of her new book to libraries, schools, and more.

As theGrio previously reported, Markle announced in March that her first children’s book, The Bench, would be published on June 8th. In a statement at the time, she shared, “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

This week, Markle revealed that she has donated 2,000 copies of her book to libraries, schools, community centers, and more, making the story accessible to thousands of children. Markle and Prince Harry announced this generous donation through their website for their Archewell Foundation. They shared, “After more than a year of unprecedented challenges for schoolkids and families everywhere, The Duchess believes the path ahead must include a focus on well-being—and nourishing our communities through food, education, and emotional and mental health support.”

They continued, “At Archewell, that is often centered on food and essential needs (as evidenced by our partnership with organizations like World Central Kitchen) but also nourishment through learning and connection (as seen in The Duchess’s support of last year’s Save With Stories initiative to raise funds for educational resources like books, toys, and worksheets). As an example of this belief system, The Duchess and Archewell have received the support of the publisher of The Bench to distribute 2,000 copies at no cost to libraries, community centers, schools, and nonprofit programs across the country.”

The royal couple also revealed that organizations like Assistance League® of Los Angeles will receive free copies, through a partnership with the nonprofit social enterprise First Book. They continued, “Those receiving free copies include vital organizations like Assistance League® of Los Angeles, which has served the local community for more than 100 years and which The Duke and Duchess visited twice last year to spend time with the children at the organization’s Preschool Learning Center.”

The Bench was officially published on Tuesday through Random House Children’s Books. At the time of the book announcement, president and publisher of Barbara Marcus shared, “Inspired by her own husband and son, The Duchess of Sussex’s debut touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.”

Read the Duke and Duchess’ official statement on their generous donation at their Archewell Foundation website, here.

