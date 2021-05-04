Meghan Markle writes children’s book ‘The Bench’ inspired by husband and son

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," the Duchess of Sussex explained in a statement.

Loading the player...

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle announced that she had written a children’s book called The Bench, inspired by the relationship between her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

According to reports, the 39-year-old mother, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, first wrote a poem for Harry on Father’s Day a month after Archie was born. She wrote it with the hopes of exploring the special bond between father and son as “seen through a mother’s eyes.”

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, Baby Sussex, in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

READ MORE: Diddy officially adds ‘Love’ to legal name: ‘Welcome to the Love era’

Eventually, that idea developed into The Bench, a full children’s book illustrated by bestselling artist Christian Robinson, which includes pictures of a red-headed soldier meant to be a nod to the Duke of Sussex. The story, slated to be released on June 8, with Markle also set to narrate the audiobook.

Pictures released from the book show a young boy being lifted into the air by a red-haired man in military uniform as a woman cries from the window.

“Looking out at My Love and our beautiful boy,” reads the caption. “And here in the window I’ll have tears of joy.”

Another image shows a Black father with his son sleeping on a lounger outside, along with the caption, “From here you will rest, see the growth of our boy.”

Duchess Meghan has written her first children’s book, The Bench, about the special bond between father and son—as seen through a mother’s eyes. It’s out June 8 and is inspired by Prince Harry and Archie’s close relationship. The book is illustrated by Christian Robinson. pic.twitter.com/E2633kGCAA — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 4, 2021

Read More: Kevin Hart’s ‘Fatherhood’ to premiere on Netflix Father’s Day weekend

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” the Duchess of Sussex explained in a statement. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine,” she concluded.

The Duchess of Sussex paid a surprise visit to a London-based business dedicated to empowering disadvantaged women to regain control of their lives through education, emotional support and tangible life skills. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

READ MORE: 3 romance novels by Stacey Abrams to be reissued

Barbara Marcus, president and publisher of Random House Children’s Books, will publish The Bench in the U.S, while Tundra Books will publish the book in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa.

“Inspired by her own husband and son, The Duchess of Sussex’s debut touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family,” explains a media release about the project.

“Evoking a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion, The Bench gives readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons—moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort.”

The press release also describes the royal as a “mother, wife, feminist, and activist’ who ‘currently resides in her home state of California with her family, two dogs, and a growing flock of rescue chickens.”

Loading the player...

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

