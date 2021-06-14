Beyoncé celebrates twins Sir, Rumi’s 4th birthday on website

Along with her toddlers, Beyonce also shared birthday wishes for a host of illustrious Geminis.

Beyoncé shared a sweet message to celebrate the fourth birthday of her twins, Sir and Rumi, on her website.

She wrote: “What’s better than 1 gift … 2. Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.”

The 28-time Grammy Award winner also shared birthday wishes for several other illustrious Geminis, including late susperstar Prince, Rae Sremmurd half Swae Lee, rapper-producer Kanye West and forever First Daughter Sasha Obama.

Beyoncé waves to fans following Game One of the Eastern Conference second round series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in New York City.

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z welcomed the girl-and-boy twins in 2019.

At this year’s Grammy Awards, where she became the most-awarded female artist, Beyoncé gave the toddlers and their older sister, Blue Ivy, a shout-out. “It’s such a magical night; thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching,” she said in her speech. “Two daughters and my son, they’re all watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommys. Y’all are my babies, and I’m so proud of y’all. I love you so much, my rock.”

In her 2019 Netflix documentary, Homecoming, Beyoncé said her pregnancy with the twins was “extremely difficult,” due to preeclampsia. She added that carrying the two children took a toll on her body.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in April, Jay-Z opened up about the parenting philosophy that he and his wife share. “Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” he said. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.'”

He added that he and Beyonce have a goal to “just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be… It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

In describing their children’s unique names in an interview with Rap Radar, Jay-Z said, “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter. Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”

