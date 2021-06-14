Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion among performers at Made in America festival

Lil Baby and Justin Bieber are set to headline Jay-Z’s Made in America festival in Philadelphia.

Organizers announced Monday that Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda and A$AP Ferg will also perform at the two-day event on Sept. 4-5 over Labor Day Weekend.

Last year’s festival was canceled because of the coronavirus. This year’s festival, held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the REFORM Alliance.

Variety reported that “A portion of the festival’s net proceeds also supports the Arkansas-based REFORM Alliance, a criminal and prison justice reform organization. MIA’s Cause Village, the festival’s philanthropic footprint and hub for social action will also be attendance, again, as it has since 2012.”

Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion. (Credit: Getty Images)

Other performers include Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Baby Keem, Morray, 42 Dugg and EST Gee. Tickets for the Made in America festival are officially on sale with “early bird” pricing.

The Made in America founder and rap icon Jay-Z shared a statement in regards to the musical festival returning this fall. He explained, “We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments.”

He continued, “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

theGrio’s Jared Alexander contributed to this story.

