DaBaby, H.E.R., City Girls and more to perform at 2021 BET Awards

"Viewers can expect several surprise moments," a BET executive promised.

BET has announced the slate of artists confirmed to perform at the BET Awards later this month.

Migos, Andra Day, H.E.R., DaBaby, and City Girls will hit the stage along with DJ Khaled, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo!, Tyler the Creator, and Rapsody. Rising stars Tone Stith and Bree Runway will perform on the BET Amplified Stage, PEOPLE reports.

“As we return LIVE with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts-including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments,” Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy said in a press release. “Some of today’s hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence.”

Culture’s Biggest Night is back LIVE!

We’re doing it again… Bigger, better, bolder, and always Black!



Watch the 2021 #BETAwards with us Sunday June 27 8/7c!

Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson is set to host the 2021 BET Awards.

“For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence,” Henson said via press release. “Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

As theGRIO previously reported, Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Queen Latifah will be honored at the ceremony with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Latifah has had amazing success since her career began in Hollywood and became the first hip-hop artist to be crowned with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. She received rave reviews, industry recognition, and accolades for her roles in feature musical Chicago and cable films Life Support and Bessie, which she also produced,” read the press release.

It adds: “Additionally, Latifah starred in the hit comedy Girls Trip and has also taken to the stage and small screen as the title character in the television musical, The Wiz Live!.

The prominence of women at this year’s awards is not by accident, according to BET executives.

“Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist,” said Orlando.

Meanwhile, officials will allow vaccinated audience members to attend the broadcast in person.

Last year, the 2020 BET Awards was the first award show that proceeded to air during the global pandemic, and it ultimately “claimed the top spot as the #1 Cable Awards Show among P18-49 for the 2020 broadcast season, for the sixth consecutive calendar year,” according to the network. Now, the BET Awards‘ annual production returns, promising to “celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports and social impact.”

The BET Awards are set to air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 27 on BET.

theGRIO’s Keydra Manns and Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

