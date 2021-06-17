Gorilla Glue girl Tessica Brown announces new haircare line

The woman whose hair mishap went viral has decided to go into the beauty business

Tessica Brown is turning her hair mishap into a money-making venture as she has launched a line of hair care products aimed to promote hair growth.

Brown famously made headlines earlier this year after revealing that she used Gorilla Glue in her hair. As previously reported by theGrio, in February she posted a video to her social media in which she explained that she used Gorilla Glue spray on her hair as an alternative after she ran out of her Got2b glued freeze spray.

She said her hair had been stuck for a month and she could not wash out the glue.

Gorilla Glue is a heavy-duty product that is normally used as a permanent adhesive for things like wood and pieces of broken furniture. Brown was advised by Gorilla Glue via Twitter to try putting her hair “in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol.”

Neither method worked.

Brown was able to remove the glue and fix her hair after a surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng, discovered her via social media and offered his services, which was paid for via a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign.

She has since been documenting her hair restoration journey on social media.

Brown recently announced that she has launched her own hair care line called Forever Hair. Per thejasminebrand.com, the two products currently available are a bottle of ‘growth-stimulating oil’ that’s selling for $18, and a $14 bottle of holding spray.

In a video shared on her Instagram, Brown credits the products for her new hair growth, saying “As ya’ll already know, about four months ago I ran out of hairspray and ended up using Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad idea! And a result of that, I ended up losing my hair and having scalp damage.”

She continued, “Since then I have been working with professionals to create and formulate a hair growth oil. I needed this oil to one, heal my scalp. I needed it to grow my hair back [and] stimulate my hair follicles. And on top of that, I needed everything to be all-natural.”

She noted that she’s been using her products for two months now “My hair is already growing back,” she said.

In March, Brown announced she is expecting her sixth child with her fiancé, Dewitt Madison.

Her first five kids are from a previous relationship. In February, when she met with Obeng again for a breast augmentation and a lump was discovered in her breast during a pre-surgery consultation, theGrio reported.

Obeng performed a mammogram and saw masses in Brown’s breast. They were removed and tested for cancer. Fortunately, as reported by TMZ, the masses did not contain any cancer.

theGRIO’s Matthew Allen contributed to this report.

