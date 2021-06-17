Megan Thee Stallion gives over $8K to help fund late fan’s funeral

The rapper responded to a fan's tweet after a friend of the deceased reached out to her for support

Loading the player...

Megan Thee Stallion continues to use her platform to give back. After a recent Twitter exchange, the rapper gave over $8K dollars to help fund one of her late fan’s funerals.

Early this week, a fan tweeted the rapper to ask for help to reach a $16K goal to cover funeral costs for Shaniah Leigh Scales, a late fan of the rapper.

Per People, the user wrote, “Meg we lost a hottie our best friend passed away unexpectedly. They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together.”

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The tweet made its way to Megan, who responded, writing, “How much do y’all need?”

Eventually, she posted a screenshot of her donation to the GoFundMe, which per the picture was $8,155.

This helped put the GoFundMe past its original goal.

The user who initially reached out to Megan wrote in a tweet, “I am crying so hard. I will ride for you until the day I die. I know our friend is up in heaven smiling so hard right now. I can’t believe this. Thank you for helping us and their family.”

The exchange received hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes.

As theGrio has previously reported, Megan has been incredibly generous with her platform, often giving back to various charities and fans in need. The rapper partnered with Fashion Nova to donate $50K to Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta after the deadly Atlanta shootings in March of this year.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, “I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans.

To honor the memory of these victims, @FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast.”

She continued by committing to standing with the Asian American community amidst the rise of violence against them, writing, “We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough. #StopAsianHate#StandWithAANHPICommunity.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!