Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain get personal in clash on 'The View'

“Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior. What he just did was 100 percent Trumpy,” ranted McCain

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain shared a passionate exchange, yet again, on The View.

On Thursday’s episode, the two hosts were discussing President Joe Biden’s recent conduct in Geneva, during which he became short with a journalist. McCain argued that if Donald Trump would have acted in that way as president, he would have been lambasted by the media. The discussion got heated when McCain became irritated with Goldberg’s response.

“Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior. What he just did was 100 percent Trumpy,” ranted McCain.

“I would just like a little intellectual consistency. If Trump had done that, we would be screaming at the top of our lungs one way or another. I just think that I have heard many people in this town, in D.C., talking that the press is getting sick of this. Of how censored he is, who he can and cannot talk to, and then spouting off to her in a way that I found not only unbecoming and ridiculous, but to do it in a foreign country, it was particularly bizarre.”

The President shared a heated exchange with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday at a press conference that included Russian President Vladimir Putin. He later apologized but that was not enough for McCain. The host did praise ABC’s Rachel Scott for asking Putin controversial questions.

McCain insists that Biden receives a “pass” from the media and added that “it’s in no one’s best interest to treat him like it’s state TV.”

Once McCain was done with her spiel, Goldberg added that Biden did apologize for his behavior.

McCain interrupted to say: “with all due respect, I don’t care if he’s apologizing. He just embarrassed himself.”

“I don’t care that you don’t care!” Goldberg exclaimed.

“Well I don’t care that you don’t care, Whoopi, so we’re even,” responded McCain.

“Well good, Meghan,” replied Goldberg, “then you can be how you always are.”

As the show went into commercial, McCain rolled her neck and shot back at Goldberg “you can be how you always are!”

When the segment returned, Goldberg apologized for getting frustrated and being “rude.” McCain reluctantly apologized as well.

“I want to apologize because I was rude,” said Goldberg. “I didn’t need to say what I said and I apologize because that’s not the way I want to behave at work.”

“Well I apologize too Whoopie,” said McCain.

“Cool,” responded Goldberg.

Social media users took to Twitter give their opinion on the drama.

“We Are Tired Of Meghan McCain’s Disrespect…. Here’s The Clip Of Whoopi & Meghan,” added a user.

We Are Tired Of Meghan McCain's Disrespect….



Here's The Clip Of Whoopi & Meghan#TheView pic.twitter.com/HhbAura6eT — MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) June 17, 2021

Another added: “So Meghan interrupts Whoopi and Whoopi gotta apologize!?!? What type of white privileged network is this @ABCNetwork #TheView.”

So Meghan interrupts Whoopi and Whoopi gotta apologize!?!? What type of white privileged network is this @ABCNetwork #TheView pic.twitter.com/kjJnFIfJzF — I said so. (@charcekage) June 17, 2021

“My thoughts on Meghan McCain #TheView,” added another.

“meghan mccain when a person gives an opinion she doesn’t agree with #TheView,” added another.

meghan mccain when a person gives an opinion she doesn’t agree with #TheView pic.twitter.com/EbJQft3ElF — dailyL (@dailylaney) June 17, 2021

