Bow Wow, Omarion announce new dates for Millennium Tour

The 27-city tour is set to kick off on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, California

They are back!

It looks like millennials are in for a treat as it was just announced on Friday that “The Millennium Tour 2021” is on the way. Bow Wow and Omarion are set to headline the tour and they are bringing along some of your favorite artists from the early aughts such as Soulja Boy and Ashanti.

Rappers Bow Wow and Omarion attend Warner Brothers New York premiere of “I Am Legend” at The WaMu Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

“**OFFICIAL TOUR DATES** We got unfinished business to handle! #millenniumtour2021 Starring: Bow wow & Omarion. With special guest Ashanti and more… get your tickets now!

(1st arena tour to roll out since the pandemic) WE OWE YOU GUYS. This what you been waiting on… lets go! We back outside!!!!!,” captioned an image of the 27-city tour schedule set to kick off on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, California.

Omarion also took to Instagram to post about the tour he will headline without his group B2K.

“#Millenniumtour2021 FINALLY WE BACK!,” he wrote alongside a video of himself coming out on stage along with the tour date schedule.

It’s unclear why the “Touch” singer is not bringing along B2K but drama surrounded the group back in 2019 when one of the group’s members Lil’ Fizz was dating the mother of the “Touch” singer’s kids. Last February, Omarion said he is open to speaking with Lil’ Fizz, per theGrio.

During an interview with Big Boy, Omarion was uncharacteristically candid and revealed how he found out that his former friend was having a sexual and romantic relationship with the mother of his children.

“I don’t have a relationship with Fizz,” he said of their current status. “But I think there should be an opportunity for us to talk one day. I don’t know when that is.”

The 35-year-old then went on to clarify that he and Fizz had an “in-and-out” friendship for 20 years before Fizz ultimately decided to date his ex behind his back. But they were on the last leg of the first “Millenium Tour” with B2K before he learned what was going on.

“A birdie just kind of floated the info to me,” he said coyly. “That was kind of it.”

The “Let Me Hold You” collaborators will also be accompanied by Sammie, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins and Lloyd.

The tour was scheduled to kick off last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. Fans took to social media to express their excitement for the tour.

“Millenium Tour finally rescheduled the concert in ATL and of course Spelhouse Homecoming is the same weekend ,”added a user.

Millenium Tour finally rescheduled the concert in ATL and of course Spelhouse Homecoming is the same weekend 🤣 — k., MPH (@missbossladykai) June 18, 2021

“The fact that the previous edition of the millenium tour never hit Europe and they already doing a second edition over there,” typed another.

The fact that the previous edition of the millenium tour never hit Europe and they already doing a second edition over there. https://t.co/dbCGfmXE14 pic.twitter.com/wo0TrSOusZ — 𝔞𝔲𝔟𝔯𝔢𝔶 𝔤𝔯𝔞𝔥𝔞𝔪 𝔥𝔞𝔱𝔢𝔭𝔞𝔤𝔢. 🦋 (@DeedeeUgly_) June 18, 2021

Another added: “Well, I said I was gonna stay put in October but it’s looking like I’ll be in LA for the Millenium Tour.”

Additional reporting by Blue Telusma

