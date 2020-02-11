In 2019, B2K frontman Omarion was crowned the king of the “unbothered” after he masterfully sidestepped taking place in a messy love triangle after it was revealed that his bandmate Lil Fizz was dating his ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones. Now it appears the unflappable singer is open to potentially breaking bread with Fizz one day to hash out what happened.

Monday, during an interview with Big Boy, Omarion was uncharacteristically candid and revealed how he found out that his former friend was having a sexual and romantic relationship with the mother of his children.

“I don’t have a relationship with Fizz,” he said of their current status. “But I think there should be an opportunity for us to talk one day. I don’t know when that is.”

The 35-year-old then went on to clarify that he and Fizz had an “in-and-out” friendship for 20 years before Fizz ultimately decided to date his ex behind his back. But they were on the last leg of the Millenium Tour with B2K before he learned what was going on.

“A birdie just kind of floated the info to me,” he said coyly. “That was kind of it.”

By mid-2019, Jones and Lil Fizz went public as a couple with Fizz claiming in several interviews that he and Omarion were never friends. Jones also made a point to share that Fizz gave her the “best pipe of her life,” which was perceived as a clear dig against the father of her children.

During that time, Omarion remained mostly quiet, opting to only give incredibly restrained responses when asked about Apryl and Fizz. But in November he got what many believed was the last word when he released the line up for his new and improved Millennium tour which includes special guests Bow Wow (co-headliner), Sammie, Lloyd (returning act), the Ying Yang Twins (returning act), Pretty Ricky (returning act) and Soulja Boy.

But nowhere in sight, is his actual band B2K.

And just as everyone was applauding him for the boss move of pressing forward without his betrayer profiting from his tour, popular urban media site, The Shade Room revealed that the day of the announcement was also Lil Fizz’s birthday.

