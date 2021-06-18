Drake, Michael B. Jordan cheer on LeBron James’ son at high school game

As theGrio previously reported, Drake appeared at Bronny James basketball game last week as well, in which he seemed to get into it with the referee

Drake and Michael B. Jordan made an exciting and unexpected appearance on Thursday night. The two celebrities went to a high school varsity basketball game (for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers) to support LeBron James’ son, Bronny James.

According to recent reports and tweets, Bronny James had some major support at his basketball game on Thursday. Fans immediately seemed to spot Drake and Michael B. Jordan as they stood and watched the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers take on Etiwanda Eagles.

In what was reportedly the regional semi-final basketball game, Drake was seen even giving Amari Bailey, one of the team’s star players, a pep talk.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers looks on during the second half of the game against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Sports reporter Kristen Lago tweeted out video footage of the celebs entering the game, writing, “I mean… is this what your high school basketball games looked like?”

I mean… is this what your high school basketball games looked like? @Drake, @michaelb4jordan and plays like this… doesn’t get much better 🏀✨ pic.twitter.com/ZsmuyKgZ6u — Kristen Lago (@kristenmlago) June 18, 2021

While the star-studded appearances certainly helped the team, they ultimately lost their place to continue to the regional final. However, James will have plenty of other chances for his shot as he is only a sophomore.

As theGrio previously reported, Drake appeared at another game of James’ last week at James’ first game back after surgery for a torn meniscus. At that game, Drake was seen arguing with the referee, a scene which fans captured on their cell phones.

As theGrio previously reported, Drake has been popping up recently ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. Drake received the Artist of the Decade award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards this year. Accepting the award with his son Adonis at his hip, the rapper shared an impassioned speech on the stage about his journey so far and where he is headed.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

He shared, “I’m really bad at taking compliments…I’m really self-conscious about my music. And uh, even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better. I rarely celebrate anything, and just for anyone watching this that’s wondering how this happened, you know that’s really the answer. It’s being so unsure how you’re getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula.”

“I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, because you know to be really honest with you, I don’t quite understand it myself,” he continued. “But, I just know that I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong, but tonight for once, I’m sure as hell we did something right.”

