Sterling K. Brown, Maxine Waters and more to appear in theGrio’s ‘Juneteenth Live!’

TheGrio's annual 'Juneteenth Live!' celebration is set to air Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on Facebook Live

Come celebrate Juneteenth with theGrio fam! As a part of our “Black and Proud” series, Sterling K. Brown, Maxine Waters and more are joining us for Juneteenth Live!

TheGrio is celebrating Juneteenth in a major way this year through Facebook Live! Held every year on June 19th, the holiday recognizes and commemorates the ending of slavery and is celebrated by Black communities nationwide.

People march from The National Museum of African American History and Culture to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to mark the Juneteenth holiday June 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The holiday is a direct reference to June 19, 1865, when the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas (two-and-a-half years later) found out that President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

As theGrio‘s April Ryan reported this week, this year marks a special moment in the holiday’s history as President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Come celebrate with theGrio fam and some special appearances by important and popular faces in the culture.

Hosted by Shana Pinnock and Gerren Keith Gaynor of theGrio‘s Dear Culture podcast, Juneteenth Live! is sure to be an event you won’t want to miss.

The live event will feature appearances by: Sterling K. Brown, Billy Porter, Symone Sanders, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Kandi Burrus, Maxine Waters, Byron Allen, Yusef Salaam, Tye Tribbett, Michelle Williams, Jordan Hull, Stacey Plaskett, Latoya Tonoedo, Kimberly Herbert, Dawn Richard, Cecilia Rouse, Madalen Mills, Vedeo, Ray Chew, Lecrae, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and Karine Jean-Pierre.

Juneteenth Live! is in partnership with the NAACP, Color of Change and Black Lives Matter: Los Angeles. Head over to Facebook.com/TheGrio on Saturday, June 19th at 1 PM to watch!

