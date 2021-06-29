NeNe Leakes says husband Gregg Leakes’ cancer has returned

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has revealed that her husband, Gregg Leakes, is once again battling cancer.

In an Instagram Live session Monday with The Jasmine Brand, Leakes shared that Gregg has been in the hospital.

Reality TV stars NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes pose for pictures at the May 2019 SWAGG retail store opening at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for MGM National Harbor)

“He’s in the hospital. He’s been in the hospital; tomorrow, it’ll be a week,” she said when asked about her husband’s health. “I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery [because] his cancer did return.”

“He’s had this surgery before, and he was in the hospital for about 15 days,” said Leakes, maintaining that she expects Gregg, who’s 66, to have the same amount of recovery time. She also shared that her husband has a lost a lot of weight, saying he’s “super small.” His battle has been “difficult” for their family, she contended.

In 2018, Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer, which later went into remission.

“If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different,” his wife shared. “He’s different.”

She asked those listening to send prayers for her husband and her family. “I’d love for everybody to pray for Gregg. That would be beautiful. Pray for his strength,” Leakes said, adding, “And pray for me too.”

She and Gregg were married in 1997. In 2011, the couple divorced, but they remarried two years later. The couple has one son together, and Leakes has an elder son from a previous relationship.

The former reality star, 53, left the hit franchise late last year. After departing the show, she called out the Bravo network, producer Andy Cohen, and her own former managers and attorneys, who dropped her after she left The Real Housewives of Atlanta amid claims of racism and undervalued pay.

“The treatment of Black women behind the scene is wrong,” she tweeted early this year. “Even the cast that’s currently filming knows wrong is & was happening. They try to silence us! We MUST speak up when wrong is happening. I won’t stop.”

