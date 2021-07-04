Fans sound off after HBO ends ‘Lovecraft Country’: ‘I’m pissed’

HBO announced Friday that "Lovecraft Country" won't return for a second season

The groundbreaking HBO series Lovecraft Country will not return for a second season and fans are not pleased about the situation.

Deadline was the first to report the news that the sci-fi series will end with the first season that released in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic and amid national protests over the high-profile police killings of Black people like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The project also served as an educational experience, exposing many to the history of Tulsa, Oklahoma by depicting the little-known massacre of Black residents in the city a century ago. Lovecraft Country became a fan favorite, garnering 1.5 million views on HBO Max when the season finale aired, the highest first-day reception for a new episode of an original series on the streaming service.

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett star in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. (Photo: HBO)

Fans took to social media to air their grievances about the cancelation.

“I’m really sick about LoveCraft Country being canceled,” a Twitter user named Micah said. “All the amazing Black shows keep getting canceled across networks and streaming services, I’m sick of it!”

I'm really sick about LoveCraft Country being canceled. All the amazing Black shows keep getting canceled across networks and streaming services, I'm sick of it! — Micah✨ (@iMxcah) July 2, 2021

A user who goes by Brandon said it’s a “crying shame that despite all the money Lovecraft Country made @HBO & despite its insane critical success, that the HBO execs couldn’t be just a little less racist.”

Also it's such such a crying shame that despite all the money Lovecraft Country made @HBO & despite its insane critical success, that the HBO execs couldn't be just a little less racist.



Truly a shame. — brandon nobles. (@iBNerdyDude) July 4, 2021

Actress and singer Chloe Bailey was among those who were let down, tweeting that she’s “really sad,” calling Lovecraft Country her “favorite show.”

i’m really sad about lovecraft country 😔 that was my favorite show — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 3, 2021

Another Twitter user who goes by David said “I’m pissed” that “well written, beautiful (sic) shot fully nuanced black programming always get the axe.”

See now I’m pissed…all the corny ass white shows continuously get renewed but well written, beautiful shot fully nuanced black programming always get the axe I’m actually very sick of it 🤬😠 #LovecraftCountry pic.twitter.com/p9PDsomALx — David (@KoolKidDave) July 2, 2021

Based on the 2016 dark fantasy novel by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country is a period piece series set in Jim Crow-era America. It is centered around themes of horror, mysticism and racism.

The show starred Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael K. Williams, and Cortney B. Vance. It was created by Misha Green, who also produced it along with the production companies of J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele.

Green herself took to Twitter to share an inside look into at what was in store for a follow-up season.

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

Zombies were also to be included in the next installment, according to Green.

Lovecraft Country became a fan favorite as its themes of race-related social commentary coincided with the national conversation on race and law enforcement.

According to IMDB, Lovecraft earned several award nominations after the series wrapped. This includes eight NAACP Image Award nods, two Screen Actors Guild Awards nods and five Critics Choice Awards nods, which included a win for Williams in its Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.

Despite the success of its viewership and accolades, HBO made the following statement about its fate on Friday.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

This is the second critically acclaimed sci-fi HBO series with Black leads not get past season one in recent years.

In January 2020, theGrio reported that the graphic novel adaption Watchmen, starring Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, would not return after a 10-episode season. The series also garnered critical success, earning both King and Abdul-Mateen two of the 11 Emmy Awards it won that year.

