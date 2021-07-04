Kodak Black delivers air conditioning units to Broward County project residents

Twitter users had mixed reactions to news of Kodak's donation

Loading the player...

Kodak Black donated air conditioning units to residents at a Florida housing project, according to TMZ.

The Florida rapper, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, purchased 100 air conditioning units at an approximate cost of $12,500 and hand-delivered them to residents at the Golden Acres Projects in Pompano Beach.

Kodak Black attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)

In a video posted to TMZ Sunday morning, Kodak is seen standing in the back of a loading truck containing the units, speaking to a small crowd of people recording him with phones.

“I remember when I had to take from people, so now that I’m blessed enough to give back that’s what I like to do,” Kodak said. “We out here, we passing out A.C. units, you know what I’m sayin, helping install them, and all that right now.”

In the video, the filmer, who is unnamed, begins speaking on Kodak’s behalf, explaining that this event is “allowing y’all to focus on a different type of energy” and that people often “get it twisted” about who Kodak is as a person.

“They be like man, Kodak sleep, Kodak this Kodak that. Well, check this out. Kodak back in his hood man, giving back,” the filmer said.

The “twisted” perception of Kodak that the filmer is likely referencing is the very real string of criminal offenses the rapper has been charged with, including sexual assault, kidnapping, battery, child neglect, and more.

The rapper is currently on probation after being charged with first-degree criminal sexual assault against a teenage girl who he allegedly bit and raped in a hotel room in 2016. He pled guilty to first-degree assault and battery and is serving 18-months of supervised state probation instead of jail time.

Twitter users had mixed reactions to news of the rapper’s donation.

“Now the media house won’t see this. But they saw when he sprayed 100k in water,” said one user, referencing a video that surfaced Tuesday of Kodak standing on a boat allegedly throwing $100,000 dollars in $100 bills into the water.

Kodak a real one bra in the projects passing out air conditioner 💯 — KJ (@BigKJ3) July 3, 2021

“I don’t think this equals to throwing away 100k and being accused and charged on sexual assault allegations. We need to give better people the money ngl,” said another user.

Helping Kodak deliver the A.C.’s was Francky Pierre-Paul, founder and CEO of the charity A Different Shade of Love, Inc.

Temperatures in Broward County rose above 90 degrees with 55% humidity on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to TMZ’s report, Kodak’s gesture brought some of the residents to tears, grateful to have a way to stay cool during the hot Florida summer.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!