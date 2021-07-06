Nick Cannon welcomes 7th child, 4th in the past year

Alyssa Scott confirmed her pregnancy on Father's Day 2021, with a picture of herself and Cannon shared in her Instagram Stories

Congratulations are in order for Nick Cannon. The host of The Masked Singer has recently welcomed his seventh child, which marks his fourth newborn in the past year.

On Father’s Day, Alyssa Scott shared a photo on her Instagram Stories in which the two sat by the beach, with Cannon cradling her then-pregnant belly. On Sunday, Scott took to Instagram again to announce the arrival of her son with Cannon, Zen.

In a series of black and white Instagram photos, Scott shared glimpses of herself cradling the newborn boy, captioning the pictures, “I will love you for eternity 🖤 6•23•21,” announcing Zen’s birthday. The post now has over 12,000 likes.

As TheGrio previously reported, Cannon welcomed a set of twin boys on June 14 with Abby De La Rosa. De La Rosa also took to Instagram to announce the bundles of joy, writing: “Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zlllion Heir Cannon,” in the caption of a picture from the hospital.

In December 2020, Cannon welcomed another child, a daughter named Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. Cannon also has a four-year-old son, named Golden, with Bell.

Cannon’s first set of twins — with superstar singer Mariah Carey, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe — are now 10. Cannon opened up to People magazine about co-parenting with the pop vocalist back in 2018.

He shared at the time: “It’s funny when they say ‘co-parenting’ — that phrase is a little redundant … You can’t co-parent, you have to parent, and that’s what we do well because when it comes to our children, we’re selfless individuals — they’re first.”

This 2017 photo shows TV personality Nick Cannon (left, kneeling) and singer Mariah Carey (right) with their kids Moroccan and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“You’re reminded that it’s all about unconditional love, and they’ve got to understand that to its core,” he continued. “Whenever we can show that — even if we’re not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally — and become that fine example to our children, they’ll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully.”

Cannon is gearing up for the launch of his daytime talk show, which will be filmed in New York City.

He shared with Variety in May, “It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show, and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me.”

