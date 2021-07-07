NY mother, son go viral for eating seafood boil on airplane: ‘Coach to first class’

"Nothing about me and my son was ghetto," said traveling mother Suzie Pratt. “We take pride in being classy."

The photo of a woman and her son indulging in a full deluxe seafood boil spread on a Spirit Airlines flight to Las Vegas has gone viral, earning the family instant fame for their expensive taste.

A photograph, first shared by Twitter user @Notsonewlywedpc and captioned, “Where’s the air marshall?” captured airplane passenger Suzie Pratt enjoying a glass of wine and her gigantic seafood dinner aside her adult child. The photo was liked tens of thousands of times and widely shared across Twitter and Instagram.

In an interview with News 12 in New York, Pratt and her son, Kmail, said they were surprised when the photo went viral. They told the outlet it was the flight attendant who snapped the picture.

Suzie Pratt said she was surprised people were saying negative things online, including calling her and her son “ghetto.”

“’Ghetto’ was disturbing to me because nothing about me and my son was ghetto,” she said. “We take pride in being classy. And it was more of classy thing than anything because I wasn’t even in first class, and I turned coach to first class.”

Kmail Pratt said the feast he and his mom were sharing didn’t earn them any flack from their fellow passengers. “They was just smiling,” he maintained, “and it was just a lot of positivity like people was running up taking their photos. We felt like stars.”

According to the Transportation Security Administration, food is allowed through airport security.

“Yes, you may pack food in your carry-on or checked bag,” its official website notes, “but remember all food must undergo x-ray screening. Foods that are liquids, gels or aerosols must comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule. TSA officers make the final decision on whether certain items are permitted into the secured areas of the airport.”

Suzie Pratt said she always flys with her favorite meal.

“I’ve never flew without my seafood,” she contended. “I never had a seafood-less flight. I would bring seafood into water parks for my daughter’s birthday.”

The family is such big fans of seafood that they even own a seafood business in their native Brooklyn called KCLAWS. They said they hope the media attention will allow them to achieve their next big goal: cooking for Wendy Williams.

“I love making seafood, the flavor, the fun,” Suzie Pratt told News12. “It brings out the happiness in everybody.”

Not all social media users agreed. One pointed out that allergies to shellfish can be extremely aggressive, asserting that the Pratt’s favorite dish could trigger a medical emergency.

“I would have sued the airline if I had a shellfish allergies. All that seafood in the recycled air can’t be good. As soon as I smelled it I would have started twitching just to get a refund on that flight,” one wrote.

