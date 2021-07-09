Serena Williams, daughter Olympia model matching outfits: ‘Got it from mama’

The tennis star has made a habit of sharing adorable shots with her daughter, who has over half a million Instagram followers

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia continue to win Instagram. The mother-daughter duo took to the social media app and shared their adorable matching outfits once again.

TheGrio has covered numerous posts from Williams and Olympia, all of which have gone viral on Instagram. From adorable dance challenges to learning how to play tennis from her mother, Olympia is certainly a star online, just as her mother is on and off the court.

This photo from last January shows tennis champ Serena Williams celebrates with daughter Alexis Olympia after winning a match in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

In their latest post on Thursday, the two rock matching outfits that read, “got it from mama”.

The post now has over 300,000 likes on Instagram and thousands of comments from Williams’s various friends and followers. Williams captioned the picture simply writing, “From her mama.” Williams’ husband and Olympia’s father, Alexis Ohanian, commented on the popular post. He wrote underneath, “❤️❤️ my two girls.”

Olympia’s personal (and verified) Instagram is also incredibly popular. With over 500,000 followers on the app, fans can see weekly updates of Olympia’s various globe-trotting adventures and outfits.

Just in May, she shared a picture in front of the Colosseum (yes, that Colosseum).

As TheGrio previously reported, Williams opened up about motherhood in an interview with The Guardian in January.

She shared at the time, “I don’t know how moms do it. I work a lot, and I can’t imagine working a full day like most working women and then go back to their babies. I’m fortunate enough that I have days off, and I get to make my schedule and then can spend the rest of the day with her. And that’s still hard.”

She even dived into how having a baby shifted her perspective on the court, for the better. She explained “When I’m too anxious I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born…knowing I’ve got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don’t have to play another match. I don’t need the money or the titles or the prestige. I want them, but I don’t need them. That’s a different feeling for me.”

Serena Williams reacting to a leg injury at Wimbledon on June 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by AELTC/Jed Leicester – Pool/Getty Images)

Per TheGrio‘s previous report, Williams is gearing up for the release of a docuseries through Amazon.

She shared in an official statement at the time, “I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios…I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.”

