Serena Williams fears missing moments with her daughter

In an interview with The Guardian, Serena Williams revealed that her greatest fear is “not being there, and around enough, for [her] daughter.”

Williams, 39, shares a 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with husband Alexis Ohanian, who is the “greatest love” of her life.

The tennis legend, who has won four Olympic gold medals and 23 Grand Slam single titles also noted that a trait that she deplores is “being too busy.”

Serena Williams of the USA celebrates with daughter Alexis Olympia after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

“I don’t know how moms do it,” she said. “I work a lot, and I can’t imagine working a full day like most working women and then go back to their babies,” Williams told TODAY in 2020.

“I’m fortunate enough that I have days off, and I get to make my schedule and then can spend the rest of the day with her. And that’s still hard,” she continued.

In a 2018 interview for Vogue, Williams, who gave birth to Alexis four months prior, worried whether she’d be a good mother. “We’re not spending a day apart until she’s eighteen,” she joked.

Williams acknowledged that her eyes are set on winning 25 Grand Slam titles, but also said that becoming a mother brings her fulfillment.

“And actually, I think having a baby might help. When I’m too anxious I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born,” William said.

“Knowing I’ve got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don’t have to play another match. I don’t need the money or the titles or the prestige. I want them, but I don’t need them. That’s a different feeling for me,” she said.

