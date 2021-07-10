Carl Thomas, Donell Jones, and Dave Hollister announce new R&B super-trio ‘The Chi’

The three Chicago singers have been talking about forming a group since 2009, Hollister says

Loading the player...

The Chi is coming soon — the music group, not the TV show.

On Saturday morning, legendary Chicago singers Carl Thomas, Donell Jones, and Dave Hollister announced they are teaming up to make an R&B super group called The Chi.

Each member of the new trio expressed excitement about the collaboration via Instagram.

“New R&B Group “The Chi” @carlthomasnow @davehollister @donelljonesforever Yesssss it’s happening! The level of music and songwriting will be impeccable and you already know the voices! It’s only right for us to come together and represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest” Jones wrote.

“We started talking about this in 2009 and now the time has finally come….Brothas I count it an honor and privilege to Rep home with you both! LETS GO!” Hollister wrote.

This is the first time any of the group’s members have collaborated.

Thomas, 49, was discovered by Sean “Diddy” Combs who signed him to his label Bad Boy Entertainment in 1997. Thomas broke out in 1999 with the release of his hit single “I Wish,” which held the number one spot on Billboard’s R&B charts for six straight weeks. He went on to release four studio albums, one of which was certified platinum, and in 2006 he was nominated for a Grammy. He has not released music since 2011.

Jones, 48, has been in the music game since 1996 when he released his debut album My Heart. He would go on to release several Billboard-charting singles, most notably the 1999 hit “U Know What’s Up,” which peaked at seventh on the Billboard Hot 100. His most recent project is a seven-song EP called 100% Free released earlier this year on Valentine’s Day.

Hollister, 52, also got his start in the ‘90s as a member of R&B group BLACKstreet before leaving to begin his solo career in 1995. He has released eight studio albums in his career, most recently The MANuscript in 2016.

News of the new super group elicited excited social media reactions from fans and fellow R&B singers alike.

These 3 gentlemen are forming an R&B group called “The Chi”. This is fire for a multitude of reasons, and a playlist will be coming y’all way soon. pic.twitter.com/FI2hCbEdPv — Brisco (@mustseetb_) July 10, 2021

“Whoaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa that’s a MAJOR MAJOR R&B explosion 😍😍😍😍 CANT WAIT to hear this material ❤️,” Grammy-nominated singer and author Syleena Johnson commented under Hollister’s Instagram post.

“I’m so here for this!!!” wrote singer Nicci Gilbert under Jones’ post.

“I’m really excited to hear the project!” wrote a fan on Twitter.

Another R&B super-trio was formed back in 2007, when Tank, Ginuwine, and Tyrese joined forces to create TGT. Years later in 2013, they released their debut album, Three Kings, which was nominated for best R&B album at the Grammys in 2014. The group broke up in 2015, which Tank later revealed was due to financial disagreements.

Members of The Chi have not yet announced when they plan to release new music.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!