NY uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise

The state Department of Health says a higher percentage of cases are linked to more contagious variants

Loading the player...

New York is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise, according to the state’s latest data released Saturday.

About 525 people each day tested positive for COVID-19 in New York for the seven days through Friday.

That’s up from 369 people — a 42% increase — for the prior week.

It’s unclear why more people in New York are testing positive, at a time when fewer people are getting tested.

Health officials are voicing new concern over the delta strain of COVID-19 and its link to rising cases. Meanwhile, New York City is holding a parade honoring essential workers who guided the city through the worst of the pandemic. @gabegutierrez reports. pic.twitter.com/TE8HGY5bFe — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 7, 2021

The state Department of Health says a higher percentage of cases are linked to more contagious variants. It is urging more people to get vaccinated.

New York City is driving much of the increase in positives, though cases are also rising in parts of Long Island.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations are flattening: hospitals reported 342 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, similar to 340 patients from last Friday.

About 55% of 20 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated. That’s up from nearly 48% as of June 6.

A Northwell Health medical staff member prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Vaccination rates are lowest in parts of western and central New York: about one-third of residents in Allegany County are fully vaccinated.

Rates are also lower in parts of New York City: 43% of Bronx residents and 45.5% of Brooklyn residents are fully vaccinated.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!