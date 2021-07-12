Suzzanne Douglas to be remembered with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority memorial service

The Omega Omega service will be "a final rite of passage and farewell service for the sorority's sisters."

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. plans to honor veteran actress Suzzanne Douglas with a special memorial service.

Beverly Smith, National President and CEO of the 108-year-old organization, tells TMZ that Douglas’ life and legacy will be celebrated at an Omega Omega service “which is a final rite of passage and farewell service for the sorority’s sisters,” the outlet reports, noting that the service will be open to the public.

The historically Black sorority boasts notable members, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Loretta Lynch, Barack Obama‘s former U.S. Attorney General.

I woke up this morning to the news that Suzzanne Douglas has passed away. I worked with Suzzanne in the film Inkwell. She was an elegant, gentle warm spirit. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in love. pic.twitter.com/fBUf3coIVb — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 7, 2021

Douglas is best known for playing opposite Robert Townsend on the hit ’90s TV show, The Parent ‘Hood. She died July 6 at the age of 64.

As previously reported by theGRIO, her passing was first announced by journalist Roland Martin on Twitter, who wrote, “Sad news…actress @suzzannedouglas has passed away.”

“Several of her family members confirm on Facebook that the longtime actress has passed away at the age of 64,” Martin tweeted. “Many remember her as @larenztate’s mom and @joethemorton’s wife in ‘The Inkwell.’”

Tributes immediately flooded in from fans and celebrities across social media.

Actress Suzzanne Douglas arrives at the premiere of Lifetime’s “Whitney” at The Paley Center for Media on January 6, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

“I woke up this morning to the news that Suzzanne Douglas has passed away. I worked with Suzzanne in the film Inkwell. She was an elegant, gentle warm spirit. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in love,” wrote actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Director Ava DuVernay wrote on Instagram and Twitter that Douglas “was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US. A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.”

Douglas appeared in DuVernay’s When They See Us as Grace Cuffee, mother of Kevin Richardson, one of the Exonerated Five.

The Chicago native graduated from Illinois State University and earned a masters degree in music from the prestigious Manhattan School of Music. Douglas made guest appearances on countless TV shows over the years. On The Parent ‘Hood, she played Jerri Peterson for five seasons of The WB sitcom.

Rest In Peace to actress Suzzanne Douglas. A Legend. A Queen. 💐 pic.twitter.com/PHncMETcGD — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 7, 2021

She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, where she served on the Honorary Co-Chair of the Commission on Arts and Letters for 13 years, as well as a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of the USA, The National Council of Negro Women, Sigma Alpha Lambda and Jack and Jill of America.

Per TMZ, for those who can not attend her memorial service, the celebration of her life will be live-streamed.

Douglas leaves to mourn her husband, neuro-radiologist Roy Jonathan Cobb, who she married in February 1989, and their daughter, Jordan Cobb, also an actress and writer.

*This story contains additional reporting from theGRIO’s Biba Adams.

