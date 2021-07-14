LeBron James responds to son Bronny being on S.I. cover at younger age

James spoke to Arsenio Hall about Bronny, "Space Jam: A New Legacy," and more

Loading the player...

LeBron James‘ son Bronny is not only following in his father’s footsteps but is blazing his own trail as well. In a recent interview, James shares how his son made it to the cover of Sports Illustrated at a younger age than he was for his first cover.

James is hot on the press trail. Promoting his upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy, James made a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was guest-hosted by late-night legend Arsenio Hall. In the interview, James opens up about his career, the upcoming film, and his son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hall told James in the interview, “I remember as a fan seeing the Sports Illustrated when you were a young man, you were on the cover! As young as you were, you have a son who is younger than you who is now on the cover, but its not about basketball!” James, beaming with pride, explained that his son is on a recent cover playing video games alongside other young sports players who are a part of FaZe Clan, an esports and entertainment organization.

He shared, “Bronny plays video games all day. I mean he loves basketball, he plays basketball, he loves being a big brother to his little brother and sister…but video games is his thing! And he’s excited about it.” He then explains how he teased his son when the news of the cover come out, telling him, “you know I was younger than you, right?” But, through the help of technology, James explains that Bronny was actually able to prove that he is younger than his father was at the time of his first cover.

“And then he did some research…all of these kids have these phones which we didn’t have when I was growing up like that,” he explained. “He was like, ‘Dad no you were actually six months older than me and now I’m the youngest guy in the household on Sports Illustrated.”

LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. (Credit: Getty Images)

Bronny, 16, has been in the news a lot as of late, with Drake, Michael B. Jordan, and more attending his high school basketball games. With so much national attention on his talented son, Hall told James in the interview, “The way he’s playing, he might end up on Sports Illustrated…young, twice!” James, smiling, responded, “Man, that would be amazing for sure.”

Check out the full interview with James and Hall below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!