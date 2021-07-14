Sha’Carri Richardson offered $250K ambassador role at cannabis vape company

"Dr. Dabber" reached out to Richardson with the lucrative offer, which, if accepted, would make her an official "resident doctor" of the company

Loading the player...

While Sha’Carri Richardson may not be running in the Olympics this year, she still has plenty of opportunities coming her way. The sports star has reportedly been offered a $250,000 ambassador role with a cannabis vape company.

As theGrio previously reported, Richardson is one of the biggest sports stars to come out of 2021. Currently rated sixth globally for the women’s 100-meter, Richardson took the world by storm when she went viral with her talent. While she, unfortunately, will not able to run in the Olympics after her suspension due to marijuana use, it seems she has not lost the support of the public.

Sha’Carri Richardson looks on after winning the Women’s 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track (Credit: Getty Images)

According to a new report from TMZ, the sprinting star has been offered an ambassador role from Dr. Dabber, a vaping company. A letter from the organization to Richardson reads, “Dear Ms. Richardson, we are saddened to learn of your recent suspension from the US Track and Field team, due to THC and missing the opportunity to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. At Dr. Dabber, we believe that THC can actually have many positive effects on an athlete’s recovery and overall mental wellbeing.”

“Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber,” the letter continued. “This entails testing our award-winning dab rigs and vape pens as a resident ‘doctor.'”

Sha’Carri Richardson runs in the Women’s 100 Meter semifinal on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track (Credit: Getty Images)

According to TMZ, it is not clear yet whether or not Richardson will accept the offer, or if she is even interested. Dr. Dabber itself is certainly in need of a new ambassador. The company just dropped former Disney star Kyle Massey after allegations connected to alleged inappropriate communication with a minor resurfaced. While Massey was indeed an official spokesperson, he did not have “doctor status,” which in the letter, has been promised to Richardson.

As theGrio has previously reported, Richardson has received massive support throughout the world, including from President Joe Biden. He said when speaking to Richardson’s situation, “The rules are the rules and everybody knows what the rules were going in…whether they should remain the rules is a different issue, but the rules are the rules… but I was really proud of the way she responded.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!