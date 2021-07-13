Arrest warrant issued for Kyle Massey after missing court dates

The 'Cory in the House' and 'That So Raven' actor was first scheduled to appear in court in June

Trouble continues to brew for That’s So Raven star Kyle Massey. Reportedly, an arrest warrant has been issued by a Washington State judge after Massey missed both of his court dates.

As theGrio previously reported, Massey was charged after allegedly sending explicit videos to a 13-year-old girl. Per legal documents obtained by TMZ, Massey “was charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes after prosecutors allege Kyle sent pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl he knew.”

Per TMZ, “Massey had been scheduled to appear for his arraignment Monday morning in King’s County, but prosecutors say the kid star never showed up … so the judge ended up signing a $100K warrant for the actor’s arrest.”

Massey missed his first arraignment this past June, and then missed his second one in July, leading to the warrant.

Per TMZ‘s original report, “Prosecutors say Massey allegedly sent sexually explicit content to the girl from Dec. 2018 to Jan. 2019.”

On Tuesday, TMZ obtained a statement from a rep for the King’s County D.A.’s office.

It reads, “Further, Mr. Massey, nor any representatives of him, have filed anything in the Court docket…it is possible that Mr. Massey’s attorney is calling the wrong office. It’s also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today’s new arraignment date.

There’s no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court.”

As TheGrio reported, the minor involved in the case has known Massey since she was 4-years-old and claims that Massey developed a relationship with both her and her mother, with them looking to him as a “father figure.” They said Massey, 29, offered to fly the girl to Los Angeles where she could stay with him and his girlfriend and help her find an agent.

Per the report, “The girl and her mom claim that following the invite in December, Massey began sending the girl ‘numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos’ via Snapchat, including an image of Massey holding his penis with a corresponding text message that reads ‘LOL/Just me messing with u LOL.’”

The girl filed a report with the sheriff’s office in 2019 and she and her family are suing Massey for $1.5M. But Massey, through his lawyers, says he is being extorted and has denied all allegations.

A statement from Massey’s attorney obtained by Deadline reads: “It is unfortunate that Kyle Massey had to learn through the media yesterday that the 2019 allegations have resurfaced in the State of Washington a year after their dismissal.”

The statement continues, “Massey was never properly served or notified as represented to the court and the pleadings are procedurally and substantively deficient on its face. Massey intends to aggressively defend these accusations again and will seek civil damages from those that refuse to hear the facts. We plan to seek an early dismissal — finally putting these extortive attempts to rest.”

