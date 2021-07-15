Steelers’ QB Haskins reportedly loses tooth, injured by wife in alleged domestic assault

The police report describes his injuries as "substantial in nature," but he responded, saying you can't believe everything you read

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is facing a felony charge of battery and domestic violence after the couple reportedly had a violent altercation in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The incident occurred at the Cosmopolitan hotel on July 3. Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, was arrested while the couple was visiting Sin City to celebrate with friends and renew their vows.

Although the couple announced their engagement a few days ago, in fact, Gondrezick-Haskins told police they were married in March, per ESPN.

The celebration soured when the couple sparred over their evening plans. As reported by ESPN, Gondrezick-Haskins was furious when Haskins hit up a nightclub with his friends without waiting for his wife and her friends to return from a separate outing.

The couple got into a verbal argument in the hotel room that turned physical when Gondrezick-Haskins allegedly punched Haskins in the mouth, resulting in him losing a tooth and splitting his upper lip.

Haskins, a former Ohio State star who began his career with the Washington Football Team, was reportedly taken to the hospital for a facial injury. But he says that he’s not missing any teeth.

“I appreciate the concern… however I have all of my teeth,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday. “Don’t believe everything you read. Peace.”

The arrest report said Haskins acknowledged the fight with his wife but didn’t remember getting punched in the mouth. In searching the room, officers found blood and a piece of tooth in the bedroom.

The report describes Haskins’ injuries as “substantial in nature” and that his upper lip would require stitches. It also notes his missing upper tooth. The report says the former NFL first-round draft pick “would most certainly require dental work to repair his teeth.”

Gondrezick-Haskins told police that she suffered several injuries when she tried to stop a fight between her husband and one of his friends earlier in the evening, per KTNV 13.

She said she hit the back of her head when she fell to the floor, resulting in back pain and bruises on her legs. Police noted that she “could not remember who, if anyone had battered her,” and that she said her husband couldn’t be arrested “due to his occupation.”

Two friends of Gondrezick-Haskins were interviewed by police, with one admitting to seeing the couple “tussling.”

When officers informed Gondrezick-Haskins that she was accused of punching Haskins, she asked if he was the accuser.

Gondrezick-Haskins faces a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.

The 2021 Michigan State University graduate has experienced more than her fair share of challenging situations. A former basketball player at the school, she and her sister survived a head-on collision in 2011 when she was a highly-ranked basketball player at Benton Harbor High School.

In January, her father, former pro basketball player Grant Gondrezick, died suddenly at 57.

“We are aware of the situation but will have no comment,” the Steelers said Thursday of the incident.

Haskins and Gondrezick-Haskins reportedly dated for over a year before he announced their engagement on social media earlier this month. By then, though, the two had apparently already married.

“Couldn’t make you wait forever, for forever. This is forever,” he wrote.

Haskins popped the question at TAO restaurant in Las Vegas, TMZ reported.

“All my life I’ve prayed for you,” Gondrezick-Haskins said of the moment on Instagram. “My favorite dream come true.”

Additional reporting by Tonya Pendleton