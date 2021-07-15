911 audio call released in Richard Sherman domestic violence arrest

"He has sent text messages to people," Richard Sherman's wife Ashley Moss told dispatchers, “saying he’s going to hang himself."

The Seattle Police Department has released the audio of a 911 call from the wife of free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman related to his arrest on charges of burglary domestic violence this week.

Ashley Moss told authorities her husband was “being aggressive” and “wrestling” with her uncle, who was at the couple’s home.

Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during play in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium last February in Miami. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“He’s threatening to kill himself,” Moss said of her spouse. “He has sent text messages to people saying he’s going to hang himself. And he’s saying that if police show up … please don’t shoot, is what I’m asking… He said that if the police show up, he’ll try to fight them.”

She and the 911 dispatcher had several heated exchanges during the call, including where an emotional Moss repeatedly said she needed police to come to her home “right away,” where Sherman had reportedly drank one bottle of vodka and one bottle of Hennessey.

“Listen to me, I’m handling this.” the dispatcher said. “You need to stop telling me that.”

Sherman was denied bail on the charges and was also reportedly involved in a single-car accident on Tuesday night. He was arrested outside the home of his wife’s parents after a struggle in which he sustained minor injuries to his leg and ankle — reportedly from Redmond Police K9 — an officer also sustained scrapes to his leg.

As previously reported by theGrio, Richard Sherman, 33, was booked into the King County Correctional Facility for burglary domestic violence.

According to Pro Football Talk, “Typically, the notion of ‘burglary domestic violence’ refers to someone entering or refusing to leave a house or dwelling within the context of a domestic dispute.”

A judge is expected to review the case this week, at which point Sherman may be granted bail.

“At this time, we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Moss told The Seattle Times. “My kids were not harmed in the incident.” Sherman, she said, is “a good person, and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

Richard Sherman spent his first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and recently played three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He is now a free agent, serves as a vice president on the NFL Players Association’s executive committee and has stated in interviews that he would consider re-signing with the Seahawks.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident,” NFLPA officials said in a statement Wednesday, “and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

