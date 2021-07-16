Kamau Marshall on joining Biden administration as deputy assistant USTR for media and public affairs

Marshall was previously the Director of Strategic Communications for the 2020 Biden presidential campaign

Kamau Marshall, Deputy Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Media and Public Affairs. (Photo: Courtesy of Kamau Marshall)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are continuing to shore up positions within the administration in several key areas with an emphasis on diversity. Kamau Marshall, who has worked previously with President Biden, was named the Deputy Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Media and Public Affairs and spoke briefly with theGrio about the new role.

Marshall’s new position bears similarities to his previous posts as the spokesman for African American Media at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) where he worked alongside the late Rep. John Lewis and Rep. Lauren Underwood. Marshall also worked as a spokesperson and senior advisor for outreach and communications to the CEOP and co-chairs for the 59th Presidential Inaugural Committee, and most recently, was the director of strategic communications for the 2020 Biden presidential campaign.

The Chicago native’s long record of public service and front-facing media experience is expected to translate well in his new role in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative as a top communications officer in the USTR. In our all-too-brief discussion, Marshall wasn’t able to divulge much but he was clear in saying that the role will have a deep impact on the Black community and other communities of color but he first explained the finer details of the USTR position.

“I’ll be doing a lot in media engagement and messaging, particularly on economics and trade, and most especially nationally and globally, those are really key important issues in learning how the world goes around,” Marshall began.

When theGrio asked what his daily duties will be comprised of, Marshall shared that he’ll be working in lockstep with Ambassador Katherine Tai, who is the 19th United States Trade Representative and the first Asian-American and woman of color to hold the title.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during a hearing with the House Ways and Means committee at Capitol Hill on May 13, 2021 in Washington DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“Much of my day will be directly working with Katherine Tai and working under Adam Hodge, who I’ll be learning a lot from and who has done great work in this space and a host of other important individuals who are experts on the issues of trade nationally and globally,” Marshall added.

While his role is just over two weeks in motion, Marshall’s humility shined through after expressing how working with the Biden-Harris administration has been thus far and what he hopes to see happen going forward.

“Honestly, it’s been an honor so far to serve the people, to be a public servant in this space and working for President Biden and Vice President Harris and representing them on these vital issues,” he said.

theGrio also asked Marshall, while considering the global approach of the position, what benefit would African Americans glean from the work the USTR is performing, most especially in economic policy.

“I think It has several implications on Black American lives,” Campbell stated. “In agriculture, and trade alone, and if folks have been listening, one of the president’s number one goals, along with Ambassador Tai, is racial equity and that plays a role in trade. So Black folks and people of color do play a significant role on that stage.”

