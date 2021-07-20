Dr. Fauci stresses importance of COVID-19 vaccines as vaccinated people test positive

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Fauci spoke to theGrio at the White House and stressed that “99.5% of the hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people."

Loading the player...

President Joe Biden promised transparency and dependence on scientists in his policymaking process amid an unprecedented campaign at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now there is a waiting game on transparency regarding vaccinated White House staffers who tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House is shown on July 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. U.S. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed a breakthrough case reported on Tuesday and revealed that other breakthrough infections have transpired since the administration assumed office six months ago.

The briefing room admission by Psaki came after a litany of questions from the press corps that stemmed from an early report announcing that a staffer in the administration contracted the virus.

“A fully vaccinated White House official tested positive for COVID, off-campus last night,” Psaki said. That unidentified person is said to be following CDC guidelines. Psaki later in the briefing wished her colleague a “speedy recovery.”

Michael Zeldin, former federal prosecutor and political commentator, contends that “We need to know who and how?”

“The White House owes the country full transparency on the COVID variants and whether anyone has been infected in the White House,” he added.

Psaki explained that administration officials are frequently tested and President Biden is tested at least once a week.

Breakthrough cases throughout Washington are raising eyebrows and prompting questions among the press corps. On Capitol Hill, reports emerged that a vaccinated aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for the virus after a meeting with the Texas Democratic delegation. Some of that Lone Star group have tested positive for the virus since leaving the state last week.

Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, center left, and Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, joined at left by Rep. Chris Turner, chairman of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, welcome Democratic members of the Texas legislature at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 13, 2021.\(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As the pressure builds on the White House, the Biden-Harris administration has revealed it’s in talks with the executives at Fox News to express the gravity of the COVID-19 outbreak. Psaki said she has talked with various news organizations as well on the severity of the virus and the current spike.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci recently spoke exclusively to theGrio at the White House and continues to stress the importance of vaccinations. “99.5% of the hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people,” said Fauci.

In the past two weeks, hospitalizations have spiked by 50% in all states and the District of Columbia. Additionally, the country has seen spikes in hospitalizations from the COVID delta variant.

Fauci testified on the Hill on Tuesday and said, “we have the tools to end the epidemic.”

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, July 20, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)

According to the CDC, the delta variant currently represents 83% of the cases in this country. Additionally, the American Association of Pediatrics reports 23,000 kids contracted COVID-19 just last week.

Concerned scientists and members of the medical community want people to get vaccinated to prevent more replications of COVID that could ultimately cause a variant mutation that a vaccine does not protect against.

“If you are vaccinated you are going to be OK. You’re going to be protected against the variant particularly against hospitalization. That is the thing we need to emphasize,” Dr. Fauci told theGrio. “Even with the variant, the vaccine protects well against the variant, against hospitalization and severe illness.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!