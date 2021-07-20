Patricia Mays to be executive editor of news at The Hollywood Reporter

Legendary sports journalist Mays will be leaving her senior strategy slot at ESPN and starts a new position at THR on Aug. 16.

Legendary sports journalist Patricia Mays will be the brand-new executive editor of news at The Hollywood Reporter.

Mays will be leaving her current post at ESPN, where she served as senior coordinating producer of multi-platform content strategy. In that role, she oversaw a national team of correspondents, field producers and assignment desk editors for the network’s signature program, SportsCenter.

Mays begins at THR on Aug. 16.

“Patricia is a dynamic leader who will be an incredible asset to an already stellar newsroom, one known for breaking news, investigative journalism, revealing features, and eye-catching visuals,” said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, The Hollywood Reporter‘s editorial director. “Patricia’s expertise in digital and proven track record, coupled with her ability to produce unique, compelling journalism across multiple mediums, will allow THR to further distinguish itself as the leader in entertainment and industry news.”

In a statement posted on the site, Mays wrote, “Joining the superbly talented, creative newsroom at The Hollywood Reporter is an exciting next chapter in my journalism career, and I am eager to work with this team to continue finding ways to innovate around THR’s exceptional coverage of the entertainment industry and expand the audience.”

Mays joined ESPN in 2009. Prior to being hired at the giant sports network, she served as sports editor at The Press-Enterprise newspaper in Southern California. The sports Emmy Award winner also worked for Associated Press in various key roles, including as assistant sports editor for a decade.

The Hollywood Reporter won 10 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards this year and received a Daytime Emmy nomination for its Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter roundtable series.

Mays’ new appointment has earned her congratulations from many on social media. Danyel Smith, former editor of The Undefeated, wrote on Twitter, “[congratulations, Patricia! another ESPN alum doing big things!] Patricia Mays Named Exec Editor of News at Hollywood Reporter.”

National Association of Black Journalists President Dorothy Tucker tweeted, “We send #NABJCongrats to Patricia Mays for being named Executive Editor of News at Hollywood Reporter!”

