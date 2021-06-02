Geraldine Moriba named SVP of News & Entertainment at theGrio

Lauded journalist, filmmaker, and media executive Geraldine Moriba has officially rejoined theGrio family as our senior vice president of News & Entertainment.

Loading the player...

Esteemed journalist, filmmaker, and media executive Geraldine Moriba has officially rejoined theGrio family. Following previous posts as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at CNN worldwide and as executive producer at NBC News and MSNBC, the award-winning journalist is making a full-circle return to the Black-led publication she considers home.

“This opportunity to lead theGrio is like coming home. I was part of the original executive team that launched theGrio at NBC News in 2009,” said Moriba in a company press release.

“The difference is today we’re more than a digital news organization. We’re also available on streaming platforms, podcasts, television, and a mobile app coming this summer. In 2022, we’ll launch the first Grio Music, Comedy, Film and Empowerment Festival. It’s an exciting time to be leading this already amazing team.”

As the Senior Vice President of News & Entertainment, Mariba will be based in New York City and spearhead theGrio’s development, brand sponsorships, and editorial partnerships across the media company’s digital, mobile, streaming, podcasts, social media platforms as well as the newly rebranded Grio TV. TheGrio TV currently reaches over 100 million U.S. households and provides relevant content for Black communities ranging from news and talk shows to movies and sitcoms.

With a career replete with leadership roles, creating content in service of change and social advancement is Moriba’s signature. The veteran journalist currently hosts and produces the “Sounds Like Hate” podcast series which is funded by the Southern Poverty Law Center and is a Stanford University Brown Institute research scientist and class of 2019 John S. Knight Journalism fellow.

Throughout her career, Moriba has developed television news programs, launched news sites, executive produced documentary teams, produced award-winning documentaries, and more. Moriba is also the recipient of five Emmy Awards, an Alfred I. DuPont Award, two Peabody Awards, the distinguished Princeton University Ferris Professorship of Journalism Fellowship, the Anita Hill Gender Justice Award, two RTNDA-Unity Awards, four New York Film Festival Awards, two NABJ First Place Documentary Awards.

“TheGrio is a leading brand in the African American community. It is also a crucial component of our global media company, and Geraldine Moriba is best suited to expand its editorial and audience reach,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.

“Geraldine is an exceptional addition to our Allen Media Group family. Her editorial, programming and business development experience makes her an ideal choice as we continue to hire the best executives in the industry to lead our brands.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

