Tabitha Brown explains how ALS preventing mom from smiling is why she’s so ‘happy’

The personality took to Instagram Tuesday to share why she "chooses to smile," detailing her late mother's journey with ALS.

Loading the player...

Tabitha Brown is once again spreading positivity on social media. In a video posted on Tuesday, the personality explained how ALS preventing her mother from smiling before she passed is why Brown is “so happy.”

Known for her positivity and uplifting cooking videos, Brown’s proven she knows how to make people smile. She went viral last year on TikTok, eventually leading to major acting roles and even her own spice line, entitled Sunshine Seasoning.

On Instagram this week, Brown yet again turned something that appeared negative into energy and efforts that are beneficial.

Tabitha Brown, winner of Outstanding Social Media Personality, speaks at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Press Conference in March 2021. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

In her latest clip, she tells her viewers, “When you have been in a very dark place, as I once was, I made a promise to myself and to God that, ‘If I get out of this space … if I am able to come out of this darkness, I will always choose light,’ right?” She then proceeded to detail her journey with her mother, who passed away from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, at 51 years old.

“I watched my mother be one of the most vibrant, happy women every day,” said Brown. “She loved to smile, all the time. She was a smile; she was pure sunshine. And with ALS in her last few months of her life, she lost her ability to smile.”

“To smile you need muscle,” she continued, “and with ALS, your muscles eventually all over your body pretty much go to sleep, and they no longer get a connection from your brain to tell them what to do anymore. So as much as she wanted to smile, she could not.”

“And so, because I can, I do,” Brown tells her Instagram fans. “Because I am able, I smile. It is a gift to be able to smile, and I don’t take it for granted. That is why I smile, right?”

She also shared that she has “unspeakable joy” the world did not give to her and, therefore, cannot take away.

Brown recently sat down with TheGrio and opened up about her new seasoning line and the love she has for her fans.

“It blows my mind. It really does. I never expect anything from anyone,” she said. “The way that people support me, it makes me emotional. Because all I do every day is try to show up as me 100% and spread love to people, and to receive it back the way that I do — it is really mind-blowing. It fills my heart with joy to know people love me genuinely because every day, that is my intent. To lead with love.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!