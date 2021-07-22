Diddy announces new album ‘Off The Grid’ to drop in September

Veteran hip-hop producer-performer Sean “Love” Combs announced Wednesday that he's releasing a new album this fall.

The music mogul made the declaration on his Instagram page, where he wrote, “OFF THE GRID. The Album. September 24, 2021. Welcome to the LOVE ERA!”

Combs has released six studio albums. His last solo release was Press Play in 2006.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends last January’s pre-GRAMMY gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In 2015, he put out a mixtape called Money Making Mitch. The project featured appearances on a 16-track songmix that saw a slew of contributions from many of his close collaborators: Sevyn Streeter, Jadakiss, Styles P, Pusha T, Lil’ Kim, Future, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Travis Scott and Ty Dolla $ign.

No hints are dropping yet about who may appear on the new album, but, like most of his releases, it is sure to feature some big-name guest stars. Off the Grid is named as a “volume one,” so fans can likely expect more music under the title.

Combs recently legally changed his middle name to “Love.” In May, he shared a picture of his Florida identification card, writing in the caption, “Look what I just got in the mail today,” adding several emojis. “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.”

He has since deleted the photo, but the name remains.

Combs has been seen wearing custom merchandise emblazoned with the words “Love University,” a hint that another brand may also soon be coming from the iconic entrepreneur. His last clothing line was eponymous with his birth name, Sean John.

REVOLT, the news site Combs owns, is reporting that he’s been keeping busy with Endeavor to create “The Excellence Program,” an initiative that will see executives from REVOLT and Combs Enterprises assist with providing upcoming frontrunners from marginalized areas with resources necessary for success in various industries.

