Diddy posts cryptic throwback photo with Jennifer Lopez amid Ben Affleck reunion

P. Diddy may want that old thing back.

The hip-hop mogul posted a throwback picture of himself and the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer Jennifer Lopez holding hands on Thursday. It’s unclear why Diddy –born Sean Combs –posted the image but it sparked talk on social media that Diddy may miss his newly single ex. Diddy and J Lo dated from 1999 to 2001.

The photo immediately caused Diddy’s name to trend on Twitter.

“Not Sean Diddy Puff Daddy Brother Love Combs asking JLo to spin his block once she’s done with Ben,” added a user.

Not Sean Diddy Puff Daddy Brother Love Combs asking JLo to spin his block once she’s done with Ben 🤦🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IIp3FArWWL — MBali Woo 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) May 27, 2021

“Diddy about to make another I NEED A GIRL PART 35 dedicated to Jlo,” a poster claimed.

Another user added: “Diddy so petty. Tryna get Jen away from Ben. Messy talking about some #tbt.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images), Jennifer Lopez (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

One may think the singer is on the market after announcing her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez back in the spring. But she has been spotted out with her other ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. The couple called off their wedding in 2004.

It is unclear how Diddy could potentially fit into the singer’s life. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Lopez and Affleck may be on the verge of rekindling their romance as they have been spotted out and about.

“Those close to them know how happy they are,” said an insider who knows the couple. “They know photographers are following them, but it’s not stopping them from living their lives.”

The couple are reportedly spending time in Florida at an $18 million waterfront rental. According to the source, things could “get serious” for the couple and “they are excited to see where this goes.”

As reported by theGrio, Lopez and Rodriguez tried to make their relationship work after four years together but it untimely failed. It only took two years after first dating in 2017 for Rodriguez to propose to Lopez. The cause of their breakup remains unclear, but just before their breakup, the then-couple looked smitten in their posts on the Dominican Republic’s Independence Day.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend Jennifer Lopez’s MTV VMA’s Vanguard Award Celebration on August 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for TAO Group)

“It was “¡Perfección en República Dominicana!,” according to Rodriguez’s Instagram caption. But now, A-Rod is online asking, “What are your plans for the weekend?” on the social media app.

In an interview with Allure, Lopez revealed the then-couple was going to therapy.

“I miss being creative and running on 150,” Lopez told Allure. “But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time.’ It has been actually really good.”

“We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy,” she explained. “I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

At the top of the year, the then-couple attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Building in Washington.

Lopez has two children Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband and singer Marc Anthony.

Additional reporting by Jessica Floyd

