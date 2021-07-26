Issa Rae marries longtime boyfriend Louis Diame: ‘So real and special’

Actress-writer-producer Issa Rae surprised fans Monday morning with the announcement that she and longtime boyfriend Louis Diame were married this weekend in the south of France.

In a clever Instagram post early Monday, Rae wrote: “A) Impromptu photoshoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

The bride looked radiant in her custom gown by Vera Wang.

A radiant Rae shared several photos of herself walking through a beautiful garden; in two photos, she posed with her lovely bridesmaids, and the last three photos were of her and Diame, who was handsome in a red and black custom tuxedo.

Entertainment Weekly shared that a source reported guests traveled from across the globe to stay at a beautiful hotel in Jean Cap Ferrat.

Rae has stayed quiet about her relationship with Diame, but her Insecure co-stars leaked her engagement news in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Jay Ellis said at the time that they “all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.” According to Yvonne Orji, “The reaction was all the same, like, ‘You out here in these streets getting married, boo?!’ That was the reaction.”

The 36-year-old Rae said she stopped sharing her details about her relationship several years ago after strangers would often comment on her personal life.

“I remember, back in the day, I used to post my relationship from a long time ago,” she told Elaine Welteroth in an interview for Bustle. “And I remember I saw these commenters that I didn’t know, comment on an old picture and be like, ‘See.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t like this.’ And then, from that point forward, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m never acknowledging anything.'”

The notoriously private star’s big reveal that she is now married probably won’t change her stance. Still, everyday fans and the famous have flooded her comments, this time with warm wishes.

Good morning to @IssaRae and Issa Rae only. pic.twitter.com/YCgzfEJBpG — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) July 26, 2021

Issa Rae randomly, quietly getting married in the South of France was a Boss move. Something I'd do.



Let people think what they want all the while living a life no one knows anything bout. Move in silence and tell people none of your plans. Just make plays. No announcements. — Soledad Francis PhD (@SoledadFrancis) July 26, 2021

