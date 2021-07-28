Michelle Obama, Viola Davis and more support Simone Biles amid Olympics withdrawal

Hoda Kotb and Janet Jackson also took to social media to support Biles following her exit

Simone Biles is being showered with love. The Olympic star has received support from the likes of Viola Davis, Michelle Obama and more amid her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics.

As TheGrio reported on Tuesday, Simone Biles put her mental and physical health first when she withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team final. Still staying and cheering on her teammates on the sides, Biles eventually opened up about her decision, saying that she, “didn’t want to risk the team a medal because they worked way too hard for my screw ups.”

The following day, on Wednesday, Biles withdrew from all-around competition due to her mental health.

Now, while some question her decision to put herself first, it seems the gymnastics star is getting plenty of love and support from some pretty influential personalities and figures.

Seemingly referencing people questioning Biles’ talent after choosing to withdraw, former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted out her support for the gymnast. She wrote in a tweet, “Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA!”

Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2021

Sharing a photo of Biles along with a quote, Academy Award-winner Viola Davis took to Instagram to raise her up. She wrote in the caption, “‘Just when the caterpillar thought it was the end of the world, it became a butterfly.’ Always a champion. Always a gamechanger, a rule breaker. Always a consummate teammate…..a bastion of support….You have shifted the sport and reminded us what it means to be HUMAN…and because of all this…you will be remembered. @simonebiles ❤❤❤❤📷@ariannahuff.”

Janet Jackson also shared a photo of Biles on her Instagram account. She wrote in the caption, “Sending luv and prayers to you @SimoneBiles. Putting your mental health 1st IS putting you 1st. I stand with you 🙏🏽🖤.”

Hoda Kotb, who interviewed Biles after her withdrawal on Tuesday, wrote on Twitter, “Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles alreadyj won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault… stayed and cheered on her teammates… got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA@USAGym.”

Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault… stayed and cheered on her teammates… got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 27, 2021

Holly Robinson Peete tweeted out support as well, calling Biles “the GOAT.” She wrote in her post, “Still. The. GOAT…We LOVE you @Simone_Biles#Olympics.” Loni Love of The Real also shared, “Protect your peace @Simone_Biles .. you are and will always be a champion…. Only positive vibes going out to you !!!!!”

Biles took to Instagram on Tuesday to congratulate her team for winning silver medals, writing in the post, “I’m SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all.”

