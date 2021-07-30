Jonathan Owens supports girlfriend Simone Biles amid exit: ‘I’m always here for you’

Owens and Biles first went public with their relationship in August of 2020

Simone Biles is feeling love from around the world, and to no surprise from her boyfriend as well. Jonathan Owens took to his official Instagram account to support his girlfriend amid her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics, writing, “I’m always here for you.”

The world has watched in awe of Biles this week as she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics team final completion and women’s all-around in order to “protect her mind and body.”

As theGrio reported, she shared in a press conference earlier this week, “Whenever you get in a high stress situation, you kind of freak out…I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being…I felt like it would be better to take a back seat… I didn’t want to risk the team a medal because they worked way too hard for my screw ups.”

Now, Biles’ boyfriend is now publicly supporting his Olympian girlfriend.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens (Credit: Instagram)

In a heartfelt post including pictures of the gymnast on Thursday, Owens wrote in the caption, “Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️ Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽.”

He continued, “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️ -JO.”

Biles shared her boyfriend’s post to her own story. She wrote over the picture, “I love you so much,” with a heart emoji.

Biles first went public with her relationship to Owens in Aug. 2020. A Houston Texans safety, the NFL player and Biles have shared plenty of pics with their fans and followers, from romantic trips to adorable selfies.

After her record win in June, he also took to Instagram to lift up his girlfriend.

Safety Jonathan Owens (Credit: Getty Images)

He wrote in the post, “What an amazing experience. First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that! I’m so proud of you my lil champ. Trials up next and you already know I’m there!! Love you baby.”

Biles has received an enormous outpouring of support from figures like former first lady Michelle Obama, and recently shared a thank you post on social media. She wrote on Thursday, “the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. 🤍.”

