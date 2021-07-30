Silk Sonic releases new single, music video ‘Skate’

"Skate" marks the second release from the R&B supergroup, who recently won Best Group at the 2021 BET Awards.

Loading the player...

Silk Sonic fans, rejoice! The duo released a brand new single and music video for their latest song, “Skate.”

Remember the sultry jam “Leave the Door Open?” The massive hit song from Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars debuted early this year and shot straight to number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Topping many playlists and radio charts, it spawned many live performances as well.

With admitted fans like former President Barack Obama wondering when the duo is going to release more music, Mars and .Paak have continued to tease that there is, in fact, a Silk Sonic album on the way.

Singing sensations Anderson .Paak (left) and Bruno Mars (right), together comprising the duo Silk Sonic, perform during the Grammy Awards broadcast in March. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Well, fans have plenty to celebrate on this fantastic Friday as the latest taste from that highly-anticipated project drops on all streaming platforms.

With a vintage music video, complete with dancers roller-skating outside, “Skate” comes just in time to make a solid case for 2021’s official song of the summer. It is certainly uptempo, with more energy than “Leave The Door Open,” and it features those same impressive vocals and throwback sound we’ve come to expect from Silk Sonic.

In the clip, .Paak and Mars jam out on the drums while serenading the roller-skating ladies.

As theGrio previously reported, Silk Sonic recently won Best Group at the 2021 BET Awards, even though they only had one song out at the time.

.Paak shared in his speech: “BET, this means the world to us, thank you so much!”

Mars then chimed in, “Everybody over here at BET, thank you for the continuous support; the Atlantic family, the Aftermath family, our families watching at home and to the fans patiently waiting … I promise ya’ll, Andy and I promise ya’ll, its gonna be worth the wait!”

Bruno Mars (left) and Anderson .Paak (right) of Silk Sonic accept the Best Group award onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on last month in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Mars opened up to Apple Music about “Skate” and their excitement to drop the record during the summertime.

“I’m excited,” he told the streaming platform. “‘Skate’ being our second single, because the sun is out and I’m hoping everybody’s outside, everybody’s at the pool, at the beach, barbecuing, listen to some Silk Sonic. We wanted everyone to feel like they were floating and gliding, slipping and sliding. And we’re very proud of this record.”

Also speaking about the inspiration behind the record, Mars said, “Me and the team were thinking about ‘What if we were performing in the middle of a roller rink, what would that bassline be doing? What would the guitar be doing? What would the drums be talking about?’ And I wanted to play congas, and that’s what you get. You get a song called ‘Skate.’”

Watch the glossy video for the infectious new Silk Sonic song below.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!