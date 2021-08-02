Trump’s niece slams his use of racism as a ‘platform,’ calls out Meghan McCain

Mary Trump called the possibility of Donald's 2024 presidential run “depressing.”

Loading the player...

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, appeared on The View Monday and touched on America’s refusal to hold “powerful white men accountable” for anything.

The New York Times bestselling author also claimed her uncle proved throughout his four years in office that “using racism as a platform” can be successful. She called the possibility of a Trump 2024 presidential run “depressing.”

“I think that says a lot more about the Republican Party than it says about anything else. I don’t know. What I do know is that one thing Donald proved is that using racism as a platform was successful,” she explained. “I think that’s why we see so much strife in this country, and we need to continue having the kinds of conversations about race and gender that you have.”

(Credit: Getty Images/Mary Trump)

During his presidency, Mary, the daughter of Trump’s oldest brother, the late Fred Trump Jr., said it would be the “end of American democracy” if he were elected to a second term, as reported by The Huffington Post. She also called on him to resign.

“He is utterly incapable of leading this country,” she told ABC host George Stephanopoulos at the time. “And it’s dangerous to allow him to do so, based on what I’ve seen my entire adult life.”

When asked on The View why Trump has not taken a more forceful stance in support of COVID vaccines, Mary explained, “Because he is not a generous, kind, empathetic and passionate human being. He likes it this way. He likes the division. He likes the chaos. He’s been doing this since 2015. Well, longer, but on the national stage, he’s been doing this since 2015.”

She continued, “People seem not to understand not only did he have the best medical treatment money could buy when he got COVID, but he got the vaccine as did everybody else in his family.”

“It’s a travesty. This person should be held accountable for that as well, but we have a terrible time in this country holding powerful white men accountable for anything, even if it is the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, and it’s something we really need to change,” she said.

Mary Trump unpacked her family dynamic in 2020 with the controversial book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

While promoting the book on The Rachel Maddow Show, she admitted to hearing Donald Trump using racial and anti-Semitic slurs.

“I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today,” she told Maddow.

Mary Trump, the only honest and decent Trump, calls out Meghan McCain for ditching her segment on ‘The View’. pic.twitter.com/sqYX6rKr3E — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 2, 2021

During her appearance on The View on Monday, Mary Trump called out co-host Meghan McCain for not being brave enough to participate in the interview.

“This is an incredibly powerful platform, and I think the more we talk openly about these things. It’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me, but I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st century America.”

McCain took to social media to offer a heated response.

“There is no ‘good’ Trump family member to me. Continue to wish they would all just leave me and my entire family the f*** alone,” she tweeted.

There is no "good" Trump family member to me.



Continue to wish they would all just leave me and my entire family the fuck alone. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 2, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!