Photos of Obama’s 60th birthday party reveal star-studded guest list

A video from Erykah Badu's Instagram Story showed her on the dance floor with the Obamas before it was removed.

Pictures from the star-studded birthday bash for former President Barack Obama are slowly leaking online, revealing what A-listers attended the private event on Martha’s Vineyard.

The guest list for the ex-president’s 60th birthday party was trimmed back due to the rising transmission of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. However, the party did proceed with a Hawaii-themed, star-studded party.

Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all. Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama! 💕 pic.twitter.com/hbbMhnUqQ6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2021 The former first lady’s birthday tweet to the president last week.

According to E! News, an eyewitness spotted Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, fellow couple Dywane Wade and Gabrielle Union, plus celebs including Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Don Cheadle, Erykah Badu, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson.

A video from Badu’s Instagram Story showed the singer on the dance floor with the Obamas before it was taken down and was captured by outlets like The Shade Room. A photo of singer H.E.R., posing with Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama is circulating on social media.

Barack and Michelle Obama from his 60th party pic.twitter.com/amGMRgsInO — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2021

Video of Obama’s maskless Martha’s Vineyard birthday party before Erykah Badu deleted it pic.twitter.com/3Ygha6lGZs — Flo ❤️💝🐬🐠🐈🦮🍁🌾🌺🌻🌹🌷🌼💐 (@Flobga) August 9, 2021

Rapper Trap Beckham reportedly performed his song, “Birthday Bi*ch,” his manager, TJ Chapman, relaying in a series of videos on Instagram that the former president danced during the whole song. “Ya’ll never seen Obama like this in your life,” said Chapman. “Nobody ever seen Obama like this. He was lit, too lit, oh my God.”

Some celebs are sharing photos of themselves ahead of leaving for the special event, including Union and Wade, who were elegantly dressed in a pink dress and tan short set.

The party has generated controversy among miffed conservatives, who blasted the former president for hosting the event amid rising coronavirus cases.

A spokesperson said last week the “outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place.”

The original guest list, which included nearly 500 people, was drastically cut back. “Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the president and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends,” the spokesperson said. “President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”

Guests had to submit negative COVID-19 test results to a specific “coronavirus coordinator” to gain entry.

Director Ava DuVernay and media mogul Oprah Winfrey reportedly pulled out of attending because of their own concerns about possible coronavirus transmission.

