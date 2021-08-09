Simone Biles shares sweet photo with NFL boyfriend after showing support at football practice

Biles boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, says that he was 'sick' seeing his girlfriend go through so much adversity during the recent Olympics

Simone Biles is showing off her love on Instagram. The Olympian shared a photo of her kissing her boyfriend after showing up to his football practice.

Just days after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Biles is already back supporting her man. As TheGrio previously reported, she had a headline-making Olympics this year, after taking a very public step off the mat to “protect her health and peace.”

While Biles received a large outpouring of support, one of her biggest champions at the time was none other than her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

Now, Biles is showing her boyfriend some support in return.

Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal during the Women’s Balance Beam Final medal ceremony on Aug. 3, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Owens had a practice day on Monday, and Biles was there to cheer him on. The gymnast shared two pictures of the couple posing and then kissing.

She wrote in the caption, “another day another practice ❤️.” Biles also rocked a shirt with Owens’ last name on it, while Owens posed in his practice jersey.

Days after her big announcement at the Olympics, Owens penned a heartfelt message to his own social media supporting his girl. He wrote at the time, “Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️ Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽.”

He continued to write in the post, “you always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️ -JO.” That same day, Biles shared the post to her Instagram story, writing “I love you so much,” with a heart emoji.

Simone Biles competes in the Women’s Balance Beam Final on Aug. 3, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Owens got to watch Biles compete for the first time in June 2021. He shared another post at the same time, writing, “What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I’m there!! Love you baby ❤️❤️

Biles was incredibly open about her experience during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as TheGrio reported.

She shared in a press conference during the event, “Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out…I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being…I felt like it would be better to take a back seat… I didn’t want to risk the team a medal because they worked way too hard for my screw-ups.”

