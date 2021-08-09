Ciara and Vanessa Bryant record cute ‘best friend’ TikTok — and it’s a hit

In the video, Ciara lip-syncs to Kevin Hart's stand-up joke in which he talks about being his "best friend."

Loading the player...

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant are breaking the internet today. The two recorded a cute “Best Friend” TikTok, which is blowing up the web with thousands of likes and comments.

From celebrities like Lizzo to Lil Nas X, TikTok has become one of the most entertaining apps to see our favorite celebrities have fun, let loose and connect with their fans. With almost 2 million followers, Ciara is constantly posting on the app with dance challenges, videos with husband Russell Wilson, her children, and more. The singer recently made a guest appearance on her bestie Bryant’s page, however, doing the “best friend” challenge with her and uploading the video to Instagram.

Best friends Ciara (left) and Vanessa Bryant (right) in a photo posted on Instgram back in December 2020. (Instagram)

The adorable video features the pair sitting down together while Ciara lip-syncs over a Kevin Hart stand-up joke.

She mouths to Bryant in the hilarious clip: “I shouldn’t have to ask you to lie for me. I shouldn’t have to ask your permission to put you in my lie, you know why? Because you’re my best f–king friend, b–ch. That’s your job. The day we sign up and say we’re best friends, that means my bulls–t is your bulls–t!”

Bryant and Ciara are clearly having so much fun in the video that the latter bursts into laughter before being able to lip-sync the last line. Ciara, who revealed she is not a person who curses often, wrote in her caption: “Took a couple takes to get there! @VanessaBryant knows struggle with cursing, but this was good one! #RealTalk though. 😂😂❤️.”

Bryant confirmed Ciara’s caption with her own, writing on her Instagram page, “@ciara rarely cusses. I couldn’t help laughing when she got to the B part. This took a lot of takes. ❤️Swipe ⬅️⬅️⬅️😂😂😂.” She shared even more takes of the video, in which Ciara continued to “break character.”

The two received plenty of love after showing off their friendship. Basketball player Candace Parker commented on Bryant’s post, writing, “Wait but V you don’t cuss either right?🧐.”

Loni Love of The Real also commented, sharing some heart-eye emojis on the post, which was liked by over 300,000 accounts.

Ciara and Bryant have shared their close bond on social media for years now, sharing pictures of everything from their fabulous ski-trips to a Six Flags trip back in April, the latter of which Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, and La La Anthony‘s son, Kiyan, also went on.

Bryant wrote on Instagram at the time, “Kiyan’s been going to theme parks with his auntie V since he was 1. Rollercoasters 3x in a row is next level though. Such a trooper.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!