Beyoncé stars in new Ivy Park ad with Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi

The pop superstar prominently features her own children in the commercial for Ivy Park's new kid's line.

Pop superstar Beyoncé has released a new ad for her Ivy Park line of clothing that will now offer kids’ sizes. The star included her own children in the commercial, prominently featuring 9-year-old Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir in the new Ivy Park Kids campaign.

The cowboy rodeo-themed promotion features Beyoncé and the twins dressed in matching blue outfits; another shot shows the 39-year-old singer alongside her elder daughter, who is nearly her height, dressed in matching leggings and hoodies.

Superstar singer Beyonce (right) and her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy (left), enjoy a scene together in a brand new ad for Beyonce’s clothing line, Ivy Park. (Instagram)

“The rodeo isn’t just for the grown-ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids #ivyparkrodeo #ivyparkkids,” read the brand-name’s caption on Instagram. Its new children’s apparel line launches online in one week, on Thursday, Aug. 19, and in select stores on Friday, Aug. 20.

Ivy Park is a joint venture with Adidas, and the upcoming line will also include five new footwear styles. For adults, it will have 58 new apparel styles and 13 different accessories, with prices ranging from $25 to $200.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, for which the singer covers the Icons Issue, Beyoncé said she and her family enjoy color-coordinating, making her foray into kids’ clothing inevitable.

“On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits,” she told the publication. “My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for Ivy Park to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

She said its cowboy theme was meant to celebrate the “formidable impact of Black men and women on American Western culture.”

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z were both recently named the faces of Tiffany & Co. She is also working on new music and other multi-media projects.

“I’ve spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I’ve done that I’m at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself,” she says in the Harper’s Bazaar article. “I have no interest in searching backwards. The past is the past. I feel many aspects of that younger, less evolved Beyoncé could never f*** with the woman I am today. Haaa!”

The Carter family rarely shares photos of their children, something Beyoncé said is intentional.

“In this business, so much of your life does not belong to you unless you fight for it,” she contended. “I’ve fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it. A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust.”

“Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off,” she added. “Trust, the reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo ass does not want them to see it … It’s not because it doesn’t exist!”

