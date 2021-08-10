Beyoncé opens about ‘healing generational trauma’ and ‘turning broken heart into art’

The singer participated in a rare interview for 'Harper's Bazaar', in which she breaks down every decade of her life so far and teases new music

Loading the player...

In a rare interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé is baring it all. The multi-hyphenate pop star opened up about her latest Ivy Park drop, her methods of self-care, and even teased new music on the horizon.

As TheGrio reported last week, Beyoncé dropped her latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. Paying homage to Black cowboys, “The collection celebrates the oft-hidden history of Black pioneers within cowboy and cowgirl culture and their continued influence and impact on the American Rodeo,” the collection’s official description reads.

It was also announced the Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, are the latest brand ambassadors for Tiffany.

Accompanying the new Ivy Park drop, Beyoncé is featured on the cover of the latest edition of Harper’s Bazaar.

(Credit: Campbell Addy/Harper’s Bazaar)

The wide-ranging interview begins with Beyoncé talking about each decade of her career as she approaches her 40th birthday this September. The singer details her many accomplishments, life changes and her career strategy thus far.

“I’ve spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I’ve done that I’m at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself,” she shared. “I have no interest in searching backwards. The past is the past. I feel many aspects of that younger, less evolved Beyoncé could never f— with the woman I am today. Haaa!”

Speaking specifically to her 30s, which brought game-changing projects like Lemonade and Black is King, she explained, “My 30s were about starting my family and my life becoming more than my career. I worked to heal generational trauma and turned my broken heart into art that would help move culture forward and hopefully live far beyond me. My 30s were about digging deeper. “

Beyoncé performs at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend on April 14, 2018. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )

Beyoncé also dug into the private nature of her celebrity, something that is relatively rare in the age of social media.

She told the magazine, “I’m grateful I have the ability to choose what I want to share. One day I decided I wanted to be like Sade and Prince. I wanted the focus to be on my music, because if my art isn’t strong enough or meaningful enough to keep people interested and inspired, then I’m in the wrong business. My music, my films, my art, my message—that should be enough.”

The “Black Parade” singer also teased upcoming music, seemingly referencing what will be her first solo album since 2016.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” she teased. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.”

She continued, “Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Check out the full Harper’s Bazaar interview, here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!