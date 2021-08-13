Simone Biles shows injuries after being bitten by German Shepherd

The Olympic gymnast takes to social media to share pictures of her wounds after being bitten by a German Shepherd

Simone Biles took to social media to reassure her supporters that she was recovering just fine after being bitten by a German Shepherd while at a farm.

The 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist, who seemed to be in good spirits, shared a video of her minor wounds via her Instagram stories on Friday. “Here’s an update on my finger that the dog bit me,” she said to the camera before showing her wounds.

Biles shared that thankfully she did receive medical assistance for the bite.

“I went to the doctor to get a tetanus shot,” Biles wrote over a video showing multiple gashes in her finger.

The Olympian added more captions on her video as she gave an update of her finger gash, including ones that said “German Shepherds don’t play,” she also said, “I’ve grown up my whole life with German Shepherds & never got bit. This dog @ the farm just said NOT TODAY.”

Biles is no stranger herself to being around dogs as she is a dog mom to two French bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo. Her family has also owned several German Shepherds — Lily, Atlas, Maggie, and Bella. Biles shared via Instagram that two of her German Shepherds had passed away over the last few years. Biles mourned them with tributes on social media.

“You were my first dog, the dog I begged & begged my parents to get,” she wrote when her dog Maggie died in 2017. “Yo you were my present when I made level 9 Westerns. I got to name you (Maggie). We grew up together… The craziest most unbothered dog!!”

Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Women’s Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This dog biting incident comes on the heels of Biles’ return home from the Tokyo Olympics when made the critical decision to withdraw from several events, citing physical and mental issues.

It was widely reported that Biles suffered from what is called a case of the “twisties,” in which gymnasts lose their orientation in the air during maneuvers.

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see,” the gold medalist told Today’s Hoda Kotb in July after dropping out of the competition.

Biles remained a good sport while cheering for her teammate Suni Lee. Lee won the gold medal for the women’s individual all-around gymnastic finals. Biles still managed to score big in the competition, leaving with silver and bronze medals.

The Olympian appears to be recovering well from her experience at the Games and is now spending time with loved ones. She recently shared a series of photos from Houston Texans training camp where her boyfriend, safety Jonathan Owens, is getting ready for the NFL season.

