Netflix drops trailer, first look at ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’

The upcoming Netflix series is set to debut September 28th on the streamer

Get ready for Ada Twist, Scientist. Hailing from the creator of Doc McStuffins, Netflix has officially dropped the trailer for their latest animated venture, which is sure to be a hit for the whole family.

Ada Twist, Scientist is a new animated based on the best-selling picture book series. The show is coming to Netflix packed with a star-studded cast.

Per the official series synopsis, “Ada Twist, Scientist follows the adventures of eight-year-old Ada Twist, a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything. With the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, Ada unravels and solves mysteries for her friends and family.”

(Credit: Netflix)

“But solving the mystery is only the beginning,” the description continues, “because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what… it’s about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place.”

The cast includes Taye Diggs as Dad Twist, Susan Kelechi Watson as Mom Twist, Amanda Christine as Ada Twist, Candace Kozak as Rosie Revere, Nicholas Crovetti as Iggy Peck, Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Arthur Twist. The show was developed by Chris Nee, known for work on the popular children’s series Doc McStuffins, Netflix’s We The People which premiered this year, and more.

The series is executive produced by Nee, Mark Burton, Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan (from Higher Ground), Andrea Beaty (the author of Ada Twist, Scientist), and David Roberts (illustrator, Ada Twist, Scientist).

(Credit: Netflix)

Ada Twist, Scientist was published in 2016. The picture book is described as perfect to, “jumpstart conversations about scientists, girl scientists, gender roles, forming hypotheses, giftedness and childhood genius, and individual creativity. Or just use it for laughs on a lazy school day afternoon,” by the NY Journal of Books. Booklist Online also wrote that, “Young Ada Twist and her nonstop intellect might just encourage readers to blaze trails of their own.”

Mark your calendars for September 28th to watch Ada Twist Scientist when it drops on Netflix. While that date is still weeks away, fans are in luck as the streaming service has exclusively dropped an episode of the series to Netflix Jr. YouTube.

Check out the latest episode of Ada Twist, Scientist, here.

