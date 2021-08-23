Chrissy Teigen reveals she was ‘basically a functioning alcoholic’ when she first met husband John Legend

Teigen, a model and cookbook author, reminisced on the New York nights she and her husband shared when they first met

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to controversy and now the cookbook author is coming clean about being a “functioning alcoholic” in the early days of her relationship with now-husband John Legend.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the model posted a picture of her and Legend in New York noting that Frank Restaurant used to be one of their favorite places to dine over a decade ago when they lived close by.

“We’ve been going to @frankrestaurant for…man, maybe 13, 14 years now?? we used to live just a couple blocks away, right across from the hell’s angels in the east village. john had a basement apartment with a roommate and I used to sneak cigarettes (ew) through the little half window that lined up with the sidewalk. basically a window where you could only see people’s shoes,” she began in the lengthy Instagram post.

Teigen then explained that she made a habit of either dining outside or posting up at the bar alone while reading issues of Glamour and trying out just about every dish from the menu.

“And I would never ever miss a Thursday. Thursday was lasagna verde day – a bubbling, piping hot dish of cheesy lasagna with the toastiest edges you could ever wish for,” she noted before opening up about how the cozy neighborhood spot also became a playground for her drinking problems.

“I’d sit there with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk by myself (this is not a brag lol I was basically a functioning alcoholic) then buy hats I didn’t like or need at urban outfitters. I still can’t wear hats for some reason. I feel like everyone is judging my hat and I end up screaming ‘I KNOW, IT IS STUPID YOU’RE RIGHT’ and they’re like ‘what? we didn’t even say anything???’ anyhowwwww just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I’ve done and been through not just this year but in my life.”

After reminiscing about the old days, the model and tv host pivoted back to the present, sharing, “I’m slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out “my third baby is here!!”, as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here. then I realized i threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don’t really feel like I fully processed jack and now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged. I guess what I’m saying here is life is so f***ing complicated. and get the lasagna??? wow this was a rollercoaster !!!!!”

Back in December Teigen revealed that she’d given up drinking in order to have a clean slate of sobriety for 2021.

At the time she celebrated being “4 weeks sober” after she posted a video of herself dancing aboard a yacht while on vacation in St. Barts with her husband and their two children: daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Teigen wrote over an Instagram Story photo of the Holly Whitaker book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol.

“I was done with making an a– of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s–t by 6, not being able to sleep,” Teigen continued, adding, “I have been sober ever since.”

