Lizzo confirms Drake reached out to her over flirty ‘Rumors’ lyric about him

Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host, Niall Horan, questioned Lizzo about the particularly flirty line

When it comes to Lizzo and Drake, all the rumors just might be true!

Earlier this month singer and songwriter Lizzo made headlines after breaking down in tears during a since-deleted Instagram Live about all the hateful messages she gets about everything but her music.

Now, it appears she’s laughing all the way to the bank, because not only is her new single “Rumors” at the top of the charts, she’s also gotten a call from none other than Drake.

Tuesday, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, guest host Niall Horan questioned the 33-year-old about a particularly flirty line in the hit song, asking, “There’s a lyric in the song – ’No, I ain’t f— Drake yet.’ Do explain.”

Without skipping a beat the singer teased Horan by cheekily responding, “OK, so the original line was, ‘No, I ain’t f— Niall yet.’ The label said it was a little bit provocative. So I changed it to Drake, a safer bet.”

Horan took the playful banter in stride and undeterred continued to inquire if the rapper had heard about the lyrics. That’s when Lizzo revealed, “I think he’s heard the number four song in the country,” before admitting on a more serious note that yes – Drake had not only heard about her name dropping him but also reached out to her about it.

She also expressed her gratitude to Cardi B for agreeing to collaborate with her on the song.

“She really killed it on the song. Her and Cardi Jr. were in my music video. She brought her pregnant ass to set – I’m eternally grateful,” she gushed, adding, “You know, because if I was pregnant, I would want to sit my ass at home and prop my feet and eat some hot Cheetos and Takis.”

RUMORS: The Musical feat Sasha Flute💅🏾



Hope y’all enjoy cus I wrote, directed and edited this myself just for y’all 🥺❤️🥺🤪



Oh yeah STREAM #RUMORS pic.twitter.com/w0iWQpEUME — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 20, 2021

As theGrio previously reported, after taking a two-year hiatus, earlier this month the entertainer released her latest single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B which quickly ascended to number one on the global iTunes charts before leveling out at number four.

But 48 hours later, during a 13 minute Instagram Live, she admitted that the barrage of negative comments she received had soured what should have been a time of celebration.

The Houston, Texas native said despite working “quadruple time” and promoting positivity, she feels her efforts are not reciprocated by the masses.

“Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back,” she said. “It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still going to have people who have…something mean to say about you. And for the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings; I don’t care. I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

In a show of solidarity, Cardi wasted no time responding to Lizzo’s detractors directly on Twitter.

“Rumors is doing great,” she tweeted. “Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f**k.”

Cardi responded to another user on Twitter, writing, “But the song is doing great!! On all platforms. When people callin you ‘mammy’ cause your a black woman makin pop music and thousands of people callin you names it gets to you. Your bio says ‘black everything’ I guess it don’t apply to black women emotions huh?”

